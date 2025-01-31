Professor Ibram X. Kendi is packing up shop and leaving Boston University, but the antiracism grift is not over yet.

On Friday, Newsweek reported Kendi will be leaving the faculty of BU and the Center for Anti-Racism located on campus led by Kendi will shut down.

The center opened in 2020 after the death of George Floyd. Kendi was at the helm after his 2019 book release, “How to Be An Antiracist.”

Newsweek said contributions and other support dwindled in 2023, leading to 19 staff being laid off.

There were accusations implying that Kendi had financially mismanaged the center, but an audit by BU did not find evidence of this.

Kendi’s renown is waning in the second term of President Donald Trump as the new administration looks to conquer the leftist brain rot that is diversity, equity, and inclusion — a long-winded way of describing racial discrimination.

Kendi’s pseudointellectual antiracism belongs under the DEI umbrella.

As one of the first acts of his second term, Trump signed an executive order banning DEI in the federal government.

He signed another specifically targeting the Federal Aviation Administration’s DEI policies, which he indicated may have been a factor in this week’s tragic midair collision between an Army Black Hawk helicopter and a passenger jetliner.

Do you consider Kendi himself to be a racist? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

Many private companies are also distancing themselves from such policies.

Meta recently announced an end to its DEI program.

Days after Trump’s inauguration, Target announced a similar change.

In December, Nissan announced a halt to its DEI program.

The list goes on, without any indication of this momentum slowing.

For Kendi, his next stop is Howard University, a historically black college in Washington D.C.

There, the Washington Post reported, he will join the faculty, with his next project being an institute geared toward the African diaspora.

Trump has been in office less than two weeks, and yet a strong cultural shift has already taken place, even at the nucleus of leftist thought — the American university.

Based on Newsweek’s coverage, support for Kendi at BU began to wane much earlier, but Trump’s return has surely accelerated the public’s distaste for leftist beliefs in politics, culture, education, and business.

Looking at percentages of votes tallied globally, the New York Post declared in a headline from Jan. 17, “The Left is now more unpopular worldwide than any time since the Cold War.”

Stalwarts like Kendi are not going anywhere, but we can hope these ideas exist rightfully on the fringe.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.