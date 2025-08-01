Justin Timberlake Diagnosed with Debilitating Tick-Borne Disease

Pop singer Justin Timberlake announced Thursday that he suffers from Lyme disease.

Timberlake wrote the announcement on Instagram, one day after finishing his world tour on Wednesday, according to NBC News.

“As many of you know, I’m a pretty private person,” Timberlake wrote. “But as I’m reflecting on the tour and festival tour – I want to tell you a little bit about what’s going on with me.

“Among other things, I’ve been battling some health issues, and was diagnosed with Lyme disease — which I don’t say so you feel bad for me — but to shed some light on what I’ve been up against behind the scenes,” he wrote.

Lyme disease is a bacterial infection spread through the bite of a blacklegged tick, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

While early symptoms include fever, headache, fatigue, and skin rash, if not treated, the disease can spread to the joints, heart, and nervous system.

Antibiotics can rapidly cure the ailment in its early stages, according to the CDC.

“If you’ve experienced this disease or know someone who has — then you’re aware: living with this can be relentlessly debilitating, both mentally and physically,” Timberlake wrote.

“When I first got the diagnosis I was shocked for sure. But, at least I could understand why I would be onstage and in a massive amount of nerve pain or, just feeling crazy fatigue or sickness,” he wrote.

Weeks before his post, fans roasted Timberlake for his lame performance on July 17 at the Electric Castle festival in Transylvania, Romania, according to the Consequence of Sound, a music and entertainment news outlet.

During his show, Timberlake wore shaded glasses and a hood over his head, while reportedly not singing much.

Timberlake would often point at the crowd to sing instead and relied heavily on a vocal backing track.

“dude took a day off on stage,” one TikTok user wrote.

“He wasn’t just off key. The key was nowhere to be found,” another user wrote. “Fans demand a refund.”

“I was faced with a personal decision,” Timberlake wrote in his post, regarding his diagnosis. “Stop touring? Or, keep going and figure it out. I decided the joy that performing brings me far outweighs the fleeting stress my body was feeling. I’m so glad I kept going.

“Not only did I prove my mental tenacity to myself but, I now have so many special moments with all of you that I will never forget. I was reluctant to talk about this because I was always raised to keep something like this to yourself. But I am trying to be more transparent about my struggles so that they aren’t misinterpreted,” he wrote.

