In this handout image provided by the Sag Harbor Police Department, musician Justin Timberlake is seen in a booking photo in Sag Harbor, New York, on June 18.
In this handout image provided by the Sag Harbor Police Department, musician Justin Timberlake is seen in a booking photo in Sag Harbor, New York, on June 18. (Sag Harbor Police Department / Getty Images)

Pop Star Justin Timberlake Pleads Guilty in Drunk Driving Case, Gets Off with Just a Slap on the Wrist

 By Bryan Chai  September 13, 2024 at 10:56am
He may not be facing the stiffest punishment, but pop star Justin Timberlake appeared plenty contrite about his much talked-about drunk driving case.

Timberlake, 43, came under intense scrutiny back in June when he was arrested for driving while intoxicated.

The incident occurred in New York’s Hamptons and involved the Sag Harbor Police Department.

On Friday, the longtime music star pleaded guilty, according to the Associated Press.

The outlet reported that a New York judge has hit Timberlake with the following:

  • A “$500 fine with a $260 surcharge”
  • Twenty-five hours of community service work, at a nonprofit of Timberlake’s choosing
  • “Make a public safety announcement about the dangers of impaired driving.”

“I should’ve had better judgment,” Timberlake told the judge, per the AP.

He added, “ I understand the seriousness of this.”

Later, while speaking to reporters, Timberlake appeared to fulfill the third bullet point.

“I try to hold myself to a very high standard, and this was not that,” Timberlake said after the hearing.

He continued: “Even if you’ve had one drink, don’t get behind the wheel of a car. There’s so many alternatives.

“Call a friend. Take an Uber. There’s many travel apps. Still, take a taxi.

“This is a mistake that I made, but I’m hoping that whoever is watching and listening right now can learn from this mistake. I know that I certainly have.”

While any DUI/DWI incident carries a certain social stigma, Timberlake’s reported response to the June incident sparked a furor among observers.

Timberlake not only refused a breathalyzer test, he tried to use his ongoing tour as a reason for why he shouldn’t get in trouble.

The music star’s original claims about the incident (he claimed to have had “just one martini“) were corroborated, but the incident still reflected poorly on Timberlake — as observed by him admitting to his being “a mistake.”

Timberlake’s saga comes to a conclusion as drunk driving has been thrust back into the spotlight following the tragic death of NHL star Johnny Gaudreau and his brother at the hands of an impaired driver.

