Kamala Brags About Support of 100 Teachers in State with 35,000 of Them

California Sen. Kamala Harris, a candidate for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, is now boasting about the support of 100 teachers in Iowa, a state that has more than 35,000 people working in the profession.

Harris made the brag Wednesday, the same day as the launch of “Iowa Teachers for Kamala” at an event in Waukee.

“I’m honored to have the support of teachers from across Iowa,” Harris tweeted. “Teachers give everything to ensure our kids have bright futures, and it’s time we invested just as much in them.”

I’m honored to have the support of teachers from across Iowa. Teachers give everything to ensure our kids have bright futures, and it’s time we invested just as much in them. https://t.co/zYueZ49UOA — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) November 27, 2019

Although the “house party” event boasted about teachers’ potential $12,200 raise under a Harris presidency, the number of teachers who announced their support represents just a tiny fraction of the total number in the state.

The federal government’s National Center for Education Statistics reported that for the 2012-13 school year, there were more than 35,000 teachers in Iowa’s public schools alone.

This number appears to have grown to exceed 37,000 for the 2018-19 school year, according to Iowa Department of Education statistics.

When private school teachers, homeschooling parents, remote teachers and college educators are taken into account, that number is likely considerably greater.

Unfortunately for Harris, her brag falls flat on its face when support from the 100 teachers, less than 1 percent of the educators in Iowa, is put into perspective.

This embarrassing boast is only the latest in a series of mishaps for her failing campaign.

Most recently, a staffer on her campaign quit, issuing a scathing letter in the process.

In the resignation notice, the former campaign worker roasted leadership under Harris and the poor treatment of those hired to get her elected.

The Harris campaign, it seems, is quickly burning to the ground.

RELATED: Kamala Harris Brags She Will Forcibly Seize Patents from Drug Companies That Don't Comply with Her Policies

The former San Francisco district attorney was also shamed after a failed stunt revealed she never spent any time in the private sector — instead making a living off public money.

This led at least one commentator to call her a “taxpayer bloodsucker.”

Harris’ polling numbers have suffered in recent months following a temporary boost thanks to her confrontation with former Vice President Joe Biden during one of the Democratic presidential debates.

According to the RealClearPolitics polling average, she’s currently in fifth place nationwide.

Instead of taking the fall herself, the California senator blamed American voters’ alleged sexism and racism for her campaign’s slow decline.

Although anything can happen in the coming months, Harris’ failing campaign appears to become less of a threat by the day.

For now, it looks like Kamala Harris’ chances at challenging President Donald Trump one-on-one in a battle for the White House are slimmer than ever.

