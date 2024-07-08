Kamala Harris' Dumbest Hits: The Time She Thought Voter ID Required Access to Kinkos - Watch

With the remainder of President Joe Biden’s term in jeopardy — and his re-election prospects — focus is shifting towards Vice President Kamala Harris as she could be the next president should Biden resign or back out as the Democratic nominee for November’s election against former President Donald Trump.

An examination of Harris’ time as vice president doesn’t yield the most promising results for what she could accomplish as commander-in-chief. While utterly failing to address the border crisis — where she was assigned to spearhead that effort — her ability to speak confidence into her role as a public servant is possibly worse.

Flashback to July 2021. In an interview with BET News for their special, “State of Our Union: Vice President Kamala Harris,” she was asked about voter ID laws.

Harris expressed disapproval with ID laws that may require a photocopy because rural Americans might not have access to a Kinkos or OfficeMax to do so.

Flashback to the time Kamala said she’s against voter ID because it’s “almost impossible” for rural Americans to make photocopiespic.twitter.com/J94IuGBFLv — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 5, 2024

“[I]n some people’s mind [voter ID laws] means, well, you’re going to have to xerox or photocopy your ID to send it in to prove you are who you are. Well, there are a whole lot of people, especially people who are living in rural communities, who don’t — there’s no Kinkos, there’s no OfficeMax near them.”

While opposition to voter ID laws is pretty typical left-wing rhetoric — as if showing an ID is tantamount to Jim Crow disenfranchisement — Harris’ explanation is especially stupid.

Is Kamala Harris legitimately too inept to ever be trusted as president? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

Rural Americans cannot go to Kinkos or OfficeMax for a photocopy?

Does Harris believe anyone outside of the densely populated blue hellscapes that Democrats call cities are living in mud huts using smoke signals to communicate with one another?

This attitude — hilariously and poorly articulated — is quintessential left-wing paternalism.

“You are incapable of handling it yourself, so I will do it for you.”

Speaking on someone else’s behalf is the foundation of Democratic rhetoric while that demographic ironically does not support you.

Beyond Harris’ idiocy in that moment, focus on the implication now in 2024.

This may be who Democrats choose to run for the presidency in November.

While Biden stood firm in a Monday letter to his party over his candidacy, Harris is a name on the list of likely replacements.

What has she done to prove her worth?

She does not have a record for Democrats to support or the American people to be hopeful over.

We only have a failing border and idiotic remarks like this.

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: I heard a chilling comment the other day: “We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” That wasn’t said by a conspiracy theorist or a doomsday prophet. No, former U.S. national security advisor Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn said that to the founder of The Western Journal, Floyd Brown. Gen. Flynn’s warning means that the 2024 election is the most important election for every single living American. If we lose this one to the wealthy elites who hate us, hate God, and hate what America stands for, we can only assume that 248 years of American history and the values we hold dear to our hearts may soon vanish. The end game is here, and as Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.” All of this means that without you, it’s over. We have the platform, the journalists, and the experience to fight back hard, but Big Tech is strangling us through advertising blacklists, shadow bans, and algorithms. Did you know that we’ve been blacklisted by 90% of advertisers? Without direct support from you, our readers, we can’t continue the fight. Can we count on your support? It may not seem like much, but a Western Journal Membership can make all the difference in the world because when you support us directly, you cut Big Tech out of the picture. They lose control. A monthly Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024. We are literally counting on you because without our members, The Western Journal would cease to exist. Will you join us in the fight? Sincerely, Josh Manning Deputy Managing Editor The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.