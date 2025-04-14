Share
This image - provided by Commonwealth Media Services - shows damage after a fire at the Pennsylvania governor’s mansion in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, on Sunday. (Commonwealth Media Services / AP)

Suspect Arrested for Attempted Homicide After Fiery Attack on PA Governor's Mansion

 By Jack Davis  April 14, 2025 at 6:56am
A Harrisburg man has been charged with attempted homicide after three fires were set in the official residence of Democratic Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro.

Cody Balmer, 38, of Harrisburg, surrendered to Pennsylvania State Police on Sunday afternoon, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer.

He told police he had been “harboring a hatred” toward Shapiro, a criminal complaint against him said.

The suspect is accused of breaking a window and throwing a beer bottle filled with gasoline into one room of the executive mansion at about 2 a.m. Sunday.

The suspect also lit two homemade Molotov cocktails in the dining room and fled. All this happened despite 24/7 State Police protection.

Balmer eventually surrendered and told police that if Shapiro had been within reach, he would have “beaten him with a hammer” he had with him, the complaint said.

Shapiro, his family, and some relatives were at the mansion when the fires broke out.

Shapiro thanked President Donald Trump and federal officials for their support, singling out FBI Director Kash Patel, who he said “was extremely kind and courteous and thoughtful in his conversation with me.”

“Thanks be to God that Governor Shapiro and his family were unharmed in this attack. Really disgusting violence, and I hope whoever did it is brought swiftly to justice,” Vice President J.D. Vance posted on X.


Shapiro noted at the Sunday evening briefing that his family, friends, and community members had gathered hours before the incident to celebrate the Jewish holiday of Passover.

“I refuse to be trapped by the bondage that someone attempted to put on me and my family,” Shapiro said, according to Axios.

“I refuse to let anyone with evil intentions stop me from being a leader and looking out for Pennsylvania residents.”

“This kind of violence is becoming far too common in our society. … We have to be better than this. And we have a responsibility to all be better,” Shapiro said Sunday, according to the Inquirer.

“If he was trying to terrorize our family, our friends, the Jewish community who joined us for a Passover Seder in that room last night, hear me on this: We celebrated our faith last night proudly and in a few hours we will celebrate our second Seder of Passover again proudly,” Shapiro added.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
