Kamala Harris Mocked as She Unveils the Most Laughable TV Ad Imaginable: 'Where Are the Fact Checkers?'

Democrats have perfected the most demonic art known to humankind.

In short, they do not merely lie. They tell the opposite of the truth.

The latest example appeared Friday in the form of a brazen new campaign ad depicting Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic Party’s 2024 presidential nominee and President Joe Biden’s erstwhile “border czar,” as tough on border security, prompting one dumbfounded social media user to inquire about fact checkers for the transparently dishonest ad.

“Kamala Harris has spent decades fighting violent crime,” a tough-sounding male voiceover said.

That statement alone could have called down lightning from Heaven. After all, Harris has a history of extreme leftist views on crime, including her calls for defunding the police.

But the ad only got worse from there.

“As a border-state prosecutor, she took on drug cartels and jailed gang members for smuggling weapons and drugs across the border,” the male voiceover said.

Indeed, Harris must have done wonders for California, which has long-since solved its problems with crime and illegal immigration, right?

Is immigration the biggest issue of the 2024 election? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

“As vice president, she backed the toughest border control bill in decades,” the voiceover continued.

Toughest border-control bill? Talk about inverting the truth.

In February, Democrats and some establishment Republicans pushed a disastrous bill designed only to give the appearance that suddenly, after three years of Biden’s administration, they cared about border security. Former President Donald Trump called the bill “horrendous” and a “Death Wish for the Republican Party.” As Trump rightly noted, Biden already had the authority to close the border but opted not to use it.

“As president, she will hire thousands more border agents and crack down on fentanyl and human trafficking. Fixing the border is tough. So is Kamala Harris,” the ad concluded.

The Kamala Harris campaign is up on TV with multiple new ads this a.m. — This spot is focused on border security Male voiceover: “As president, she will hire thousands more border agents and crack down on fentanyl and human trafficking. Fixing the border is tough. So is… pic.twitter.com/qb2wS5CLml — Medium Buying (@MediumBuying) August 9, 2024

On the social media platform X, the new ad prompted incredulous reactions.

“She has given no answers yet on whether she has reversed her past support for decriminalizing illegal immigration & abolishing ICE, & her running mate has quipped he would invest in a ladder factory to help beat the border wall, supports efforts to turn Minnesota into a sanctuary state, and signed laws giving taxpayer funded college tuition and healthcare to illegal immigrants,” Bill Melugin of Fox News wrote, citing the extreme leftist positions adopted by both Harris and her running mate, Democratic Gov. Tim Walz of Minnesota.

Another ad portraying Kamala Harris as tough on the border. She has given no answers yet on whether she has reversed her past support for decriminalizing illegal immigration & abolishing ICE, & her running mate has quipped he would invest in a ladder factory to help beat the… https://t.co/qUB4Bs6ubN — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) August 9, 2024

Meanwhile, conservative commentator Ben Shapiro took aim at the ad’s crime- and border-related claims.

“She’s a tough on crime prosecutor who bails out BLM rioters and presides over the worst border catastrophe in American history!” Shapiro wrote.

She’s a tough on crime prosecutor who bails out BLM rioters and presides over the worst border catastrophe in American history! https://t.co/8JTvDqpmCC — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) August 9, 2024

Likewise, another social media user seemed perplexed by the ad’s general inversion of truth.

“Where are the Fact Checkers?” the user wrote.

Where are the Fact Checkers? — Barry Thornberry (@ThornberryBA) August 9, 2024

Biden, of course, has enabled the border invasion. And Harris has helped him.

Thus, one could scarcely imagine a more dishonest campaign ad.

Indeed, if demons took human form, they would talk like elected Democrats.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.