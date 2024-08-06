Share
Commentary

Flashback: VP Pick Tim Walz Smiles for Cameras as He Signs Bill That Gives Illegal Immigrants Drivers Licenses

 By Michael Austin  August 6, 2024 at 11:23am
Share

On Tuesday, a leak revealed who Vice President Kamala Harris has chosen as her running mate for the November presidential election.

Many were shocked to learn Harris opted not to pick Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, a more moderate-appearing candidate who could have helped Democrats carry Pennsylvania and other key swing states.

Instead, Harris opted to go with Minnesota’s radical Democrat Gov. Tim Walz.

That pick is already coming back to haunt her as Walz’s radical policies are brought to light.

Perhaps no video is more damning of the Walz pick than the following from March 2023, when the far-left governor signed a bill giving illegal immigrants the right to receive driver’s licenses in Minnesota.

Trending:
VP Pick Tim Walz's Past Quickly Comes Back to Haunt Him as Damning 2020 Pics Go Viral

According to CBS News, Walz signed the bill back in March of 2023.

As of September 2023, the law went into effect, giving illegals unfettered access to legal documentation.

Will JD Vance beat Tim Walz when they debate?

Illegals weren’t even required to complete the necessary testing for a license in English.

According to CBS News, driver tests in the state are offered in English, Spanish, Somali, Hmong, Vietnamese, Russian and Karen.

Obviously, the act alone is immoral on its face for rewarding those who break the law to enter the country.

But beyond that, many Minnesota Republicans grew concerned over how the bill — in conjunction with automatic voter registration for all driver’s license recipients — might give illegals in the state free rein to vote in elections.

Though doing so is still technically illegal, it’s unclear how Minnesota authorities would be able to enforce such a restriction, given the way both laws operate.

Related:
Watch: Recent Remarks from Kamala Harris' New VP Pick Could Cost Her the Election

The Center of the American Experiment, a Minnesota public policy think tank, elaborated on the problem in a 2023 report.

“Democrats supporting both bills brushed off concerns that illegal immigrants receiving driver’s licenses would be able to register and vote,” the report noted.

“The driver’s license bill specifically prohibits the Department of Public Safety from sharing this information with any other agency, including the Secretary of State, preventing the cross-checking of new licensees with the voter database.

“House Democrats are relying completely on the honor system to prevent a non-citizen from canceling out your vote.”

In blue states like Minnesota, Democrats like Walz appear to be doing everything in their power to give the illegal immigrants pouring over the southern border the ability to vote in elections.

And now, the chief architect behind that scheme is Kamala Harris’s running mate.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Michael Austin
Manager of Writing and Reporting
Michael wrote for a number of entertainment news outlets before joining The Western Journal in 2020 as a staff reporter. He now manages the writing and reporting teams, overseeing the production of commentary, news and original reporting content.
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, Michael volunteered as a social media influencer for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, he went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal in 2020 as a staff reporter.

Since then, Michael has been promoted to the role of Manager of Writing and Reporting. His responsibilities now include managing and directing the production of commentary, news and original reporting content.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Culture, Faith, Politics, Education, Entertainment




Flashback: VP Pick Tim Walz Smiles for Cameras as He Signs Bill That Gives Illegal Immigrants Drivers Licenses
Trump's Two-Word Reaction to Kamala Harris' VP Pick Says It All
Swimmer Banished from Olympic Village for Creating 'Inappropriate Atmosphere'
Simone Biles Criticizes 'Really Weird' Crowd After Uncharacteristic Fall Costs Her a Medal
Chiefs Kicker Harrison Butker Gets Contract Update from Team After Backlash Over Speech About Women
See more...

Conversation