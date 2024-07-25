Multiple House Democrats Side with Republicans in Vote to Condemn 'Border Czar Kamala Harris'

Several House Democrats crossed the partisan divide Thursday to support a GOP-drafted resolution condemning Vice President Kamala Harris for her failures as President Joe Biden’s “border czar.”

According to the website of the Clerk of the House, six Democrats voted for the resolution aimed at the Biden-anointed Democratic presidential candidate while 10 did not vote.

Six Republicans did not vote, but no Republicans opposed the measure as it passed 220-196.

BREAKING 🚨 House votes 220-196 to condemn Kamala Harris’s open border policy KAMALA HARRIS SHOULD BE LOCKED UP FOR WHAT SHE HAS DONE TO OUR BORDER pic.twitter.com/2rugeZazsp — Marjorie Taylor Greene Press Release (Parody) (@MTGrepp) July 25, 2024

Supporting the resolution were Democratic Reps. Jared Golden (Maine), Yadira Caraveo of Colorado, Henry Cuellar of Texas, Don Davis of North Carolina, Jared Golden of Maine, Mary Peltola of Alaska, and Marie Gluesenkamp Perez of Washington state.

“No matter what congressional district you go to, the number one issue facing Americans is Kamala Harris’ open border crisis,” Republican Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York said Thursday on the House floor, according to The Hill.

“And by every metric, Kamala Harris has failed to secure our borders, instead advancing Far Left Democrats’ failed open border policies and the needs of illegal immigrants over the safety of Americans,” she said.

“Kamala Harris has failed in overseeing American safety by refusing to secure the border,” Stefanik also said. “She has proved that she is unfit to lead.”

Does Kamala Harris bear some of the responsibility for the current border crisis? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (88 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

“The American people deserve elected officials who understand the gravity of the crisis at the border,” she said, according to Politico.

House Speaker Mike Johnson said Harris “is the co-owner, co-author, co-conspirator in all the policies that got us into the mess,” according to the Washington Examiner.

“Crises owned by Kamala Harris: The border crisis, the inflation crisis, the crime crisis, everything happening with the economy, our national security, weakness on the world stage. She [is] an equal partner on all of that. She can’t run from that, she has to run on it. And we will ensure that the American people know the facts,” he said.

The resolution “strongly condemning the Biden Administration and its Border Czar, Kamala Harris’s, failure to secure the United States border” said, “President Biden’s and Border Czar Harris’s far left Democrat open border policies are to blame for this historic crisis.”

It further noted that “illegal immigrants with violent criminal histories who have murdered innocent Americans like Laken Riley, Jocelyn Nungary, Rachel Morin, and others throughout the United States, pose an existential threat to the safety and security of the American people.”

The Biden “border crisis” has included 7.9 million interactions with illegal immigrants at the Southern Border, the resolution said and “is costing the United States approximately $150.7 billion each year and each taxpayer $1,156 each year.”

The resolution noted that Harris took 93 days after being named border czar to visit the border, and that she has not communicated with key border protection leaders.

Omg Trump just brought the National Border Patrol Council President on stage and he RIPPED ‘border czar’ Kamala Harris “I gave her all the policies she needed and she refused to implement them. She does not care about you — he does!” pic.twitter.com/XWOY6LXpgd — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) July 24, 2024

“I’ve never had one conversation with the president [Biden] or the vice president [Harris], for that matter. I was the Chief of the Border Patrol, I commanded 21,000 people. That’s a problem,” the resolution quotes former Border Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz as saying.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.