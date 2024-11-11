Kamala Harris Surrogate Turns Against the Campaign: 'A Lot of Us Were Misled'

A Democratic National Committee member is irate at the humiliating end of the billion-dollar campaign waged by Vice President Kamala Harris.

DNC National Finance Committee member and Harris campaign fundraiser Lindy Li said there was blame to go around, from President Joe Biden to members of the Harris campaign.

“I actually think President Biden, the whole endorsing her 30 minutes after he dropped out, I think that was a big, ‘F you’ to the party. ‘If you don’t want me, here’s somebody you may not like, deal with it,’ you know?” Li said in a Saturday interview.

“Kind of like sticking it to the man,” she elaborated.







Li said the Biden and Harris camps were divided even before Biden abandoned the race.

“The relationship was terrible even before the campaign,” she said. “It was backstabbing, they wanted to hand her the least favorable agenda … she was stuck with immigration, civil rights.”

Li noted that as a donor, she is not part of either the Biden or Harris camps.

“I’m not beholden to anyone; that’s why I’m here telling the truth,” she said. “I’m not here to gaslight anybody, this is just the truth.”

Would Biden have done better against Trump than Kamala did? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

Li said she was irked that the campaign ended up deeply in debt.

“They’re $20 million or $18 million in debt. It’s incredible, and I raised millions of that. I have friends I have to be accountable to and to explain what happened because I told them it was a margin-of-error race,” she lamented.

“I was promised… Jen O’Malley Dillon promised all of us that Harris would win,” she said. “She even put videos out saying that Harris would win.

“I believed her, my donors believed her, and so they wrote massive checks. I feel like a lot of us were misled.”

Li noted that as late as election night, Harris staffers projected confidence and spoke of winning deep-red Iowa.

“I wasn’t seeing any basis for that level of confidence,” she said.

Li noted that there was perceived lack of enthusiasm for Harris on the part of former President Barack Obama.

“I want to point out they waited three days – Michelle and Barack Obama waited three days to endorse Kamala Harris,” Li said. “It was the silence heard round the world.”

Li summarized: “The truth is this is just an epic disaster, this is a $1 billion disaster.”

On election night, Fox News reporter Jacqui Heinrich posted on X that Li believed the campaign went awry with the naming of Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as Harris’s running mate.

“People are wondering tonight what would have happened had Shapiro been on the ticket. And not only in terms of Pennsylvania. He’s a famously a moderate. So that would have signaled to the American people that she is not the San Francisco liberal that Trump said she was, but she went with someone actually to her left Minnesota….In the eyes of the American people, Walz was the governor who oversaw the protests,” Li said, speaking about Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro who was not selected by Harris.

Li said in a post on X that Democrats have some work to do.

“Democrats need to engage in serious introspection if we ever want to win again. Trump has solidified a generational realignment of the electorate, winning over the working class and minorities,” she wrote.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.