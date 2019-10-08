SECTIONS
Kanye West Triggers Leftists by Mentioning Chick-fil-A in New Jesus-Centric Song

Rapper Kanye West speaks during his meeting with US President Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Oct. 11, 2018.Saul Loeb / AFP / Getty ImagesRapper Kanye West speaks during his meeting with US President Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Oct. 11, 2018. (Saul Loeb / AFP / Getty Images)

By Jack Davis
Published October 8, 2019 at 10:45am
Rapper Kanye West has sparked outrage by mentioning Chick-fil-A in his new song, “Closed on Sundays.”

The song, one cut from the album titled, “Jesus is King,” includes a chorus that goes, “Closed on Sunday, you my Chick-fil-A; Closed on Sunday you my Chick-fil-A.”

According to the song lyrics site Genius.com, other lyrics in the song say, “Follow Jesus, listen and obey. No more livin’ for the culture, we nobody’s slave.”

Elsewhere in the song, West sings, “Even if I take this walk alone; I bow down to the King up on the throne; My life is His, I’m no longer my own.”

Chick-fil-A closes on Sundays to allow employees time to worship and spend time with their families.

“Closing our business on Sunday, the Lord’s Day, is our way of honoring God and showing our loyalty to Him,” Business Insider noted that Chick-fil-A’s founder, Truett Cathy, wrote in his book “Eat Mor Chikin: Inspire More People.”

However, using Chick-fil-A to illustrate West’s point outraged some commentators.

Are you tired of all this false liberal outrage directed at Chick-fil-A?

“We’re clear on where Chick-fil-A stands and where they put their money when it comes to the human and civil rights of LGBTQ+ folks,” Dana White of Collective Action for Safe Spaces, an advocacy organization, told the Daily News in a statement.

“We’re clear that the Trump Administration is currently targeting LGBTQ+ folks. Kanye’s lyrics here are an anti-LGBTQ stance with strategic timing.”

Chick-fil-A has been slammed by some liberals as anti-LGBTQ due to donations from its foundation to groups that support traditional marriage. As a result, the highly successful fast-food chain has been under attack in places like San Antonio, which refused to allow a Chick-Fil-A in its airport.

West has not issued any public comments about the song. However, Twitter has been buzzing about it.

Recent reports said West has said he is moving in a different musical direction.

“Kanye also announced that he is no longer making secular music,” Andrew Barber, owner of music media company Fake Shore Drive in Chicago said recently, according to Fox News. “Only Gospel from here on out.”

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues







