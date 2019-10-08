Kanye West Triggers Leftists by Mentioning Chick-fil-A in New Jesus-Centric Song

Rapper Kanye West has sparked outrage by mentioning Chick-fil-A in his new song, “Closed on Sundays.”

The song, one cut from the album titled, “Jesus is King,” includes a chorus that goes, “Closed on Sunday, you my Chick-fil-A; Closed on Sunday you my Chick-fil-A.”

According to the song lyrics site Genius.com, other lyrics in the song say, “Follow Jesus, listen and obey. No more livin’ for the culture, we nobody’s slave.”

Elsewhere in the song, West sings, “Even if I take this walk alone; I bow down to the King up on the throne; My life is His, I’m no longer my own.”

Kanye west /closed on Sunday pic.twitter.com/mqkC3nnEYJ — Hecswank (@hecswaank) September 30, 2019

Chick-fil-A closes on Sundays to allow employees time to worship and spend time with their families.

“Closing our business on Sunday, the Lord’s Day, is our way of honoring God and showing our loyalty to Him,” Business Insider noted that Chick-fil-A’s founder, Truett Cathy, wrote in his book “Eat Mor Chikin: Inspire More People.”

However, using Chick-fil-A to illustrate West’s point outraged some commentators.

“We’re clear on where Chick-fil-A stands and where they put their money when it comes to the human and civil rights of LGBTQ+ folks,” Dana White of Collective Action for Safe Spaces, an advocacy organization, told the Daily News in a statement.

“We’re clear that the Trump Administration is currently targeting LGBTQ+ folks. Kanye’s lyrics here are an anti-LGBTQ stance with strategic timing.”

Chick-fil-A has been slammed by some liberals as anti-LGBTQ due to donations from its foundation to groups that support traditional marriage. As a result, the highly successful fast-food chain has been under attack in places like San Antonio, which refused to allow a Chick-Fil-A in its airport.

West has not issued any public comments about the song. However, Twitter has been buzzing about it.

What a shame. @kanyewest could’ve done secular rap, saying ‘n*gga, b*tches, mf’, etc., and these very same people would’ve LOVED his music. Hey @lgbtq community: He has a RIGHT to his own opinion. He doesn’t have to be down with your cause. The same way you’re against God. https://t.co/1DrWegXSZQ — Redeemed (@Redeeme23728147) October 4, 2019

« Closed on sunday, you my Chick-fil-A »How is that anti-LGBTQ?????????He was just referring to the fact that the fast food was closed on sunday 😭😭😭😭😂😂 #KanyeWest #JesusIsKing pic.twitter.com/tL1YLqI6TA — Jesus Is King (@davidsuissa_) October 4, 2019

At his latest Sunday Service performance, Kanye West justified his support for President Trump. pic.twitter.com/7W2kbyP3rR — Dose (@dose) October 8, 2019

Breaking news! Kanye West has come under fire for lyrics to his new song: “Closed on Sunday, you my @ChickfilA” Woke Leftists are calling the lyrics anti-lgbtq due to the chick-fil-a reference. In other news—they still don’t know why Trump won. https://t.co/cXastEP3HE — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) October 4, 2019

Recent reports said West has said he is moving in a different musical direction.

“Kanye also announced that he is no longer making secular music,” Andrew Barber, owner of music media company Fake Shore Drive in Chicago said recently, according to Fox News. “Only Gospel from here on out.”

