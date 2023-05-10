Kari Lake Has Epic Take Down of Fox News - During Interview Streaming on Fox Nation

Arizona GOP gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake accused Fox News of having a “globalist” anti-gun agenda, while appearing on the Fox Nation online program “Piers Morgan Uncensored.”

Lake previously worked as a news anchor for Phoenix Fox affiliate KSAZ-TV for over 20 years before announcing her departure in March 2021, saying she no longer wanted to be forced to say things she did not believe were true.

In an interview posted Monday conducted in Morgan’s London studio, the British journalist pressed Lake over the rise of violence in America, and particularly mass shootings.

Morgan argued that guns were the cause, and there should be more regulations put in place.

Lake disagreed.

“There are millions. Tens of millions of gun owners in America who wouldn’t dream of doing a mass shooting,” she said, adding, “We have a Second Amendment. It’s a God-given right. It’s in our Constitution.”

The Bible certainly affirms the right to self-defense, which in the modern context would be the ability to own a gun.

Lake argued one reason the founders put the Second Amendment in the Constitution was so citizens could defend themselves from tyrannical government, as they had in opposing the British king’s and Parliament’s edicts prior to the Revolutionary War.

“We don’t want to have to throw back the tyrants again, but they put that in place to prevent us from having to do that, to protect us,” she said.

Self-defense against criminals is another reason people must be allowed to own guns, Lake contended.

Morgan took another pass at the issue saying, based on polling, that most Americans want more gun regulations.

“A Fox News poll revealed that 87 percent of Americans back stricter background checks. Eighty-one percent agree the legal age to buy a gun should be raised to 21,” he said.

“Eighty percent agree that anyone who buys a gun should go through a mental health assessment. Eighty percent want police to take guns from people considered a danger to themselves. Seventy-seven percent want a 30-day waiting off period for all gun purchases,” Morgan added.

Lake responded, “That doesn’t surprise me because Fox News is a globalist network pushing a globalist agenda.”

“Fox News is watched by a lot of gun owners,” Morgan countered.

Lake reiterated, “Fox News is a globalist network run by globalists who want to bring down our constitution and take away our Second Amendment.”

Morgan didn’t accept Lake’s characterization, but of course he works for Fox News and its sister outlet the New York Post.

“I don’t think Fox News is a globalist network. It’s the biggest conservative network in the country,” he said.

“They fired Tucker Carlson,” Lake shot back.

“I don’t want to get into that,” Morgan responded. Of course he doesn’t because it works against Fox News’ conservative bonafides and willingness to support the free exchange of ideas.

Morgan asked Lake if she would back any of the changes in the laws the Fox News poll says Americans support.

“If you pass any of those and make those laws, they’re unconstitutional. We have a Constitution,” Lake answered.

Her opposition to globalism came up one more time, when she voiced her support for Donald Trump being re-elected president in 2024.

“The people who hate Trump, the globalists, he’s got the right kind of enemies,” Lake said.

Back in Arizona, Lake is currently challenging Democrat Gov. Katie Hobbs narrow win in the November election.

Pressed by Morgan if she will be running for U.S. Senate, Lake responded, “I will run for Senate most likely, if we don’t have a fair outcome in our election case.”

This is the second time Morgan and Lake have locked horns.

In February when Morgan suggested she was a sore loser for waging an election challenge, Lake told the Brit, “I don’t mean any offense to you, but I frankly don’t give a damn what you think about it. I’m fighting for the people of Arizona.”

This week’s exchange with Morgan was another tour de force for Lake, and this time on his home turf.

