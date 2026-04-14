Kash Patel Urges Swalwell to Speak to FBI After Resignation Amid Lingering 'Fang Fang' Questions

FBI Director Kash Patel said Monday that with former Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell’s political career in tatters, he might like to have a chat with the FBI and tell the truth.

Patel posted on X that Swalwell “has maintained that none of the allegations against him are true,” but added “now that he’s resigned, we would welcome him to sit down with the FBI and share any information he has.”

“We also encourage and welcome any person with relevant information to any of these matters to speak with us. Door is open to all,” Patel wrote.

.@EricSwalwell has maintained that none of the allegations against him are true, and now that he’s resigned, we would welcome him to sit down with the FBI and share any information he has. We also encourage and welcome any person with relevant information to any of these… — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) April 14, 2026

Swalwell, who abandoned his campaign for governor of California prior to resigning his House seat, was most recently accused of sexual misconduct involving a former staff member and multiple other women. He has denied the allegations.

The timeline presented by accusers said Swalwell was an abuser as far back as 2019, but Swalwell’s questionable history with women dates back even further.

“We’re not walking away from this fight”: Two accusers of Congressman Eric Swalwell are sharing their accusations and decisions to come forward. Annika Albrecht, Ally Sammarco and influencer Cheyenne Hunt, who helped get their stories out, spoke exclusively with CBS News’… pic.twitter.com/7kEf41jAb2 — CBS News (@CBSNews) April 14, 2026

As noted by the New York Post, Swalwell was linked romantically to Chinese spy Christine Fang, also known as Fang Fang, from 2012 to 2015.

The relationship ended when the FBI informed Swalwell that she was cozying up to him to send information back to China.

A report in Semafor said that the Trump administration was recently investigating that relationship.

Swalwell had been informed of Fang’s background by the FBI in a 2015 briefing, and although he has never admitted that the relationship involved sex, that assumption has been drawn by many in Washington.

Eric Swalwell has resigned – good riddance. But you know what’s crazy? Democrats and the Deep State had all this blackmail on him for years, yet they kept it secret. He was their little puppet in Congress and on powerful House Committees. There are many more blackmailed… https://t.co/9ZVy3Mhlhi — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) April 13, 2026

As noted by LA Magazine, former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Republican from Georgia, scolded Swalwell for “having a sexual relationship with a Chinese spy.”

A report in the Daily Mail also indicated that the FBI was amassing documents related to Swalwell’s relationship with the Chinese spy.

‘FANG FANG’ FALLOUT: Rep. Eric Swalwell is threatening to sue the FBI as the bureau reportedly considers releasing files on his relationship with suspected Chinese spy Christine ‘Fang Fang’ Fang. The letter sent to FBI director Kash Patel claims the bureau would violate federal… pic.twitter.com/vDWKy1TpZE — Fox News (@FoxNews) March 31, 2026

According to The Washington Post, as recently as late March, FBI staffers were working to redact parts of the investigation into Swalwell prior to making them public.

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