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Federal Bureau of Investigation Director Kash Patel arrives to a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on worldwide threats in the Hart Senate Office Building on March 18, 2026, in Washington, D.C.
Federal Bureau of Investigation Director Kash Patel arrives to a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on worldwide threats in the Hart Senate Office Building on March 18, 2026, in Washington, D.C. (Win McNamee / Getty Images)

Kash Patel Urges Swalwell to Speak to FBI After Resignation Amid Lingering 'Fang Fang' Questions

 By Jack Davis  April 14, 2026 at 6:42am
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FBI Director Kash Patel said Monday that with former Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell’s political career in tatters, he might like to have a chat with the FBI and tell the truth.

Patel posted on X that Swalwell “has maintained that none of the allegations against him are true,” but added “now that he’s resigned, we would welcome him to sit down with the FBI and share any information he has.”

“We also encourage and welcome any person with relevant information to any of these matters to speak with us. Door is open to all,” Patel wrote.

Swalwell, who abandoned his campaign for governor of California prior to resigning his House seat, was most recently accused of sexual misconduct involving a former staff member and multiple other women. He has denied the allegations.

The timeline presented by accusers said Swalwell was an abuser as far back as 2019, but Swalwell’s questionable history with women dates back even further.

As noted by the New York Post, Swalwell was linked romantically to Chinese spy Christine Fang, also known as Fang Fang, from 2012 to 2015.

The relationship ended when the FBI informed Swalwell that she was cozying up to him to send information back to China.

A report in Semafor said that the Trump administration was recently investigating that relationship.

Related:
Trump Threatens China with 'Massive Consequences' if They Provide Iran Weapons

Swalwell had been informed of Fang’s background by the FBI in a 2015 briefing, and although he has never admitted that the relationship involved sex, that assumption has been drawn by many in Washington.

As noted by LA Magazine, former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Republican from Georgia, scolded Swalwell for “having a sexual relationship with a Chinese spy.”

A report in the Daily Mail also indicated that the FBI was amassing documents related to Swalwell’s relationship with the Chinese spy.

According to The Washington Post, as recently as late March, FBI staffers were working to redact parts of the investigation into Swalwell prior to making them public.

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




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