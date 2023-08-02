Mike Pence Turns on Trump for Good, Sides with Biden Regime After Trump's Third Indictment

Former Vice President Mike Pence attacked former President Donald Trump on Twitter after Trump was indicted by the Justice Department.

On Tuesday, special counsel Jack Smith announced a four-charge indictment — his second of Trump — related to the former president’s decision to challenge the 2020 election results and the January 2021 disturbance at the Capitol.

Trump is charged with conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding, and conspiracy against rights.

Pence sided with the federal government in a series of tweets on Tuesday evening.

“Today’s indictment serves as an important reminder: anyone who puts himself over the Constitution should never be President of the United States,” Pence said.

Calling Trump’s 2024 campaign a “distraction,” Pence criticized his former boss and promoted his own campaign, which has struggled to resonate with voters.

As Americans, his candidacy means less attention paid to Joe Biden’s disastrous economic policies afflicting millions across the United States and to the pattern of corruption with Hunter. — Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) August 2, 2023

As your president, I will not yield an inch in defending America, our people, or our values, and I promise you: I will do so in a way consistent with my oath to the Constitution and the character and decency of the American people. We will restore a threshold of integrity and… — Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) August 2, 2023

The former vice president was excoriated online by conservatives for his response to the indictment, which came a day after President Joe Biden and his son Hunter were credibly accused of corruption and influence peddling.

Go home Mike, nobody wants you around anymore. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) August 2, 2023

So glad Tucker Carlson ended your career. — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) August 2, 2023

This tweet is a reminder why you will not win a single state in the GOP primary. — Election Wizard (@ElectionWiz) August 2, 2023

No one likes you, go away. You sold out for some good PR. Sad! — JT Lewis (@thejtlewis) August 2, 2023

Never trust a man who betrays his own 👇🏻 https://t.co/JtwnQLw8Is — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) August 2, 2023

Who does he think his audience is, exactly? https://t.co/KjuoLux8wW — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) August 2, 2023

Just in case you needed another reason to dislike this backstabbing RINO https://t.co/D45IRyoR7F — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) August 2, 2023

Smith, in an announcement of the charges against Trump, said the former president used “lies” about the 2020 election in order to inspire an “attack on our nation’s capital on Jan. 6, 2021.”

Trump faces another federal indictment for allegedly mishandling classified documents and New York state charges of falsifying business records.

