Share
News
Christine Baumgartner and Kevin Costner attend the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022, in Hollywood, California.
Christine Baumgartner and Kevin Costner attend the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022, in Hollywood, California. (David Livingston / Getty Images)

Kevin Costner's Estranged Wife Refuses to Leave Their $145 Million Home, Actor Fears He'll Be Left Homeless

 By Lorri Wickenhauser  June 15, 2023 at 12:56pm
Share

Kevin Costner’s divorce is already starting to get ugly in a big way.

The “Yellowstone” actor and his estranged wife, Christine Baumgartner, are squabbling over living arrangements, with Costner claiming to be “homeless” after Baumgartner refused to move out of his house, according to an exclusive report in the Daily Mail.

“Both sides seem to be preparing for a ‘War of the Roses’ style legal battle over their huge $145 million house in Carpinteria, California,” the outlet reported.

“It is owned solely by Costner and he bought it in 1988, long before their 2004 wedding.”

Under their 2004 prenuptial agreement, Baumgartner was to be the one to move out if the couple split.

Trending:
Viewers Stunned as 'Jeopardy' Contestants Are Totally Stumped by Basic Bible Question: 'Speaks Volumes'

“I was married once before and, upon separation, found myself without home base and unable to live in my own home,” Costner said, according to the Mail.

“I never wanted this to happen again.”

The actor had recently been filming in Utah, but was scheduled to be off-location starting in June and he wanted to return to his home.

It’s not as if Baumgartner would be out on the streets if she complied — the premarital agreement allowed her $1.2 million to relocate.

Are you a fan of the “Yellowstone” TV show?

The news outlet referred to court papers that indicated Costner’s lawyers have made “multiple offers” to Baumgartner to get her to abide by the agreement, including pitching in $10,000 in moving costs, help from Costner’s household staff, and $30,000 a month to rent a home.

The actor’s lawyers said Baumgartner is using her presence in the house as a bargaining chip, the Mail reported.

“Christine has taken the position that she will not move out of Kevin’s separate property residence unless and until Kevin agrees to various financial demands,” they said.

“Christine’s agreement to move out was and is unconditional. Indeed, independent of the PMA [pre-marital agreement] she has no right to occupy Kevin’s separate property residence.”

Related:
Man Drowns While on Honeymoon - Then the Situation Gets Even Worse for Widow

The former model and handbag designer has also filed a restraining order against Costner, forbidding him from taking their three children out of state or disposing of any property.

Costner also complained in the court documents that his estranged spouse ran up $95,000 on his credit card “without prior notice to me” to hire lawyers and a forensic accountant.

Baumgartner filed for divorce May 1 after 18 years of marriage, TMZ reported.

Both parties have requested joint custody of the children.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Lorri Wickenhauser
Associate Story Editor
Lorri Wickenhauser earned a journalism degree from California State University, Fresno, and has worked at news organizations in California and Arizona.
Lorri Wickenhauser earned a journalism degree from California State University, Fresno, and has worked at news organizations in California and Arizona.




Kevin Costner's Estranged Wife Refuses to Leave Their $145 Million Home, Actor Fears He'll Be Left Homeless
Man Fakes His Own Death and Then Shows Up to His Funeral in a Helicopter
Amazon Brazenly Locks Man Out of His Smart Home After False Allegation in Latest Big Brother Tech Move
Republican Wins Special Election, Flipping District Democrats Won Just Months Ago
Coming to Your Plate Soon: World's Top Beef Supplier Building Lab-Grown Meat Plant
See more...

Conversation