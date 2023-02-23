Parler Share
News

Kevin Costner's Lawyer Unleashes on Allegation That 'Yellowstone' Could End Because of Star: 'Ridiculous'

 By Richard Moorhead  February 22, 2023 at 5:15pm
Parler Share

An attorney for Kevin Costner is rejecting a claim that the actor’s shooting schedule could bring about the end of the hit western “Yellowstone.”

Costner attorney Marty Singer pushed back against a report that Paramount executives were looking to end the show after the second part of its fifth season — on account of Costner’s preference for a light shooting schedule.

Costner portrays John Dutton, the patriarch of the Montana ranching family depicted in the show.

“The idea that Kevin was only willing to work one week on the second half of Season 5 of ‘Yellowstone‘ is an absolute lie,” Singer told Puck on Wednesday.

“It’s ridiculous — and anyone suggesting it shouldn’t be believed for one second.”

Trending:
Biden Blasted for 'Insulting' Note He Wrote, Then Posted on Presidents Day: 'Total Failure'

“As everyone who knows anything about Kevin is well aware, he is incredibly passionate about the show and has always gone way above and beyond to ensure its success.”

Deadline had reported that executives were pushing creator Taylor Sheridan to end the show, with Costner’s shooting schedule making it impossible to continue the production with the leading actor.

Paramount had even gone so far as to begin talks for Matthew McConaughey to star in a conclusion arc to the show, according to the outlet.

Costner’s side of the story involved much more than his alleged preference for a light schedule.

Are you a fan of “Yellowstone"?

Sources close to the veteran western actor accused Sheridan of constantly shifting the planned production schedule of “Yellowstone,” forcing Costner to reschedule his own commitments to other productions, Puck reported.

Costner released a video unboxing the Golden Globe award he received for “Yellowstone” earlier this month.

The “Dances With Wolves” actor hasn’t addressed the negotiations between himself, Paramount and Sheridan publicly.

Related:
Don Lemon to Return to CNN Show but Not Without Undergoing 'Formal Training,' Boss Says - Report

Paramount hasn’t made any concrete plans regarding the long-term future of the show, with discussions between Sheridan, the media company and Costner still ongoing.

“Kevin Costner is a big part of ‘Yellowstone,’ and we hope that’s the case for a long time to come,” the media company said in response to Deadline’s report about the dispute.

Even if Costner’s involvement in “Yellowstone” comes to an end, the cinematic universe depicted in the show will continue in television.

One prequel show “1923” regarding the Dutton ranching family’s history during the Great Depression began airing in December, and the show “1883” depicted the family’s legacy during the heyday of the American Wild West.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Parler Share
Richard Moorhead
Richard Moorhead is a conservative journalist, a graduate of Arizona State University, service member, Gold Star grandson, and guitar player.




Environmental Workers En Route to Ohio Killed in Plane Crash Near Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport
Kevin Costner's Lawyer Unleashes on Allegation That 'Yellowstone' Could End Because of Star: 'Ridiculous'
George Santos Makes Major Drag Queen Confession After Piers Morgan Presses Him on His Past
Bernie Sanders Reaction to TikToker's Viral NYC Dance Accidentally Caught on Video
Seahawks Receiver Picked for NFL Drug Test After Video of Him Catching Football Goes Viral
See more...

Conversation