Kevin Costner's Lawyer Unleashes on Allegation That 'Yellowstone' Could End Because of Star: 'Ridiculous'

An attorney for Kevin Costner is rejecting a claim that the actor’s shooting schedule could bring about the end of the hit western “Yellowstone.”

Costner attorney Marty Singer pushed back against a report that Paramount executives were looking to end the show after the second part of its fifth season — on account of Costner’s preference for a light shooting schedule.

Costner portrays John Dutton, the patriarch of the Montana ranching family depicted in the show.

“The idea that Kevin was only willing to work one week on the second half of Season 5 of ‘Yellowstone‘ is an absolute lie,” Singer told Puck on Wednesday.

“It’s ridiculous — and anyone suggesting it shouldn’t be believed for one second.”

“As everyone who knows anything about Kevin is well aware, he is incredibly passionate about the show and has always gone way above and beyond to ensure its success.”

Deadline had reported that executives were pushing creator Taylor Sheridan to end the show, with Costner’s shooting schedule making it impossible to continue the production with the leading actor.

Paramount had even gone so far as to begin talks for Matthew McConaughey to star in a conclusion arc to the show, according to the outlet.

Costner’s side of the story involved much more than his alleged preference for a light schedule.

Sources close to the veteran western actor accused Sheridan of constantly shifting the planned production schedule of “Yellowstone,” forcing Costner to reschedule his own commitments to other productions, Puck reported.

Costner released a video unboxing the Golden Globe award he received for “Yellowstone” earlier this month.

I got something really special in the mail. Thank you @goldenglobes pic.twitter.com/ofFdKrPIwH — Kevin Costner & MW (@modernwest) February 14, 2023

The “Dances With Wolves” actor hasn’t addressed the negotiations between himself, Paramount and Sheridan publicly.

Paramount hasn’t made any concrete plans regarding the long-term future of the show, with discussions between Sheridan, the media company and Costner still ongoing.

“Kevin Costner is a big part of ‘Yellowstone,’ and we hope that’s the case for a long time to come,” the media company said in response to Deadline’s report about the dispute.

Even if Costner’s involvement in “Yellowstone” comes to an end, the cinematic universe depicted in the show will continue in television.

One prequel show “1923” regarding the Dutton ranching family’s history during the Great Depression began airing in December, and the show “1883” depicted the family’s legacy during the heyday of the American Wild West.

