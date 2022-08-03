'Dancing with Wolves to Slumming with RINOs': Boebert Goes Scorched Earth on Liz Cheney for Costner Stunt

After Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming began touting the endorsement of a Hollywood liberal, one conservative congresswoman is criticizing her elite backers.

The anti-Trump Republican touted a picture of actor Kevin Costner wearing a shirt in support of her on Monday.

“Real men put country over party,” Cheney tweeted.

Real men put country over party. pic.twitter.com/7FaJpahtll — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) August 1, 2022

GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado mocked Costner’s endorsement of Cheney, pointing to the move as a decline from his best-known film role.

“How did Kevin Costner go from Dancing with Wolves to slumming with RINOs?” she said in a tweet Tuesday, using an acronym for “Republican in name only.”

How did Kevin Costner go from Dancing with Wolves to slumming with RINOs? — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) August 2, 2022

Costner currently appears in the TV show “Yellowstone,” portraying a Montana rancher.

The actor owns a Colorado “ranch” but has no real connection to ranching as it pertains to agriculture and food production.

Ranching as a vocation is common in Wyoming.

Cheney’s primary opponent, Harriet Hageman, has pointed to Costner — who endorsed Pete Buttigieg in the 2020 Democratic presidential primary before backing Joe Biden in the general election — as a “pretend rancher” in response to his Cheney endorsement.

Most polling shows Hageman — who has been endorsed by former President Donald Trump — with a big lead in the GOP race, and some pundits have described the Aug. 16 primary as all but certain to result in Cheney’s retirement.

The Wyoming congresswoman has taken center stage as the token Republican of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s partisan committee on the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol incursion, propagating a political narrative on the disturbance more than a year after took place.

Boebert has also taken aim at Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, the other anti-Trump Republican token of the partisan Democrat committee.

Hearings dissecting the details of the Jan. 6 incursion have been met with apathy and disinterest in Wyoming, according to WyoFile.

While Costner has played a frontiersman in several movies and TV shows, his real connection to rural America is more dubious.

Is Liz Cheney a RINO? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (36 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

One of the actor’s numerous residences is located in an upscale San Francisco Bay Area neighborhood, with an adjacent property listing earlier this year for more than $100 million.

Cheney, the daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney, is Wyoming’s only representative in the House of Representatives.

While serving in the George W. Bush administration, Dick Cheney was a key advocate of the 2003 invasion of Iraq — now regarded as one of the worst foreign policy blunders in American history.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.