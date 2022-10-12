Key GOP Senate Nominee Raises $350K in Just 24 Hours After Weeklong Campaign of Media Attacks - Report

Former NFL running back and now Republican politician Herschel Walker is running for Senate, representing Georgia, and just broke a fundraising record after raising about $350,000 on Tuesday.

This fundraising boost came after days of reports and criticism regarding a woman who told the Daily Beast that Walker urged her to have an abortion, which goes against Walker’s stance that abortion should not be legal, Breitbart News reported.

Walker denied the woman’s claims and told Brian Kilmeade on Fox News that he did not know the woman.

“And that’s what I hope everyone can see. It’s sort of like everyone is anonymous, or everyone is leaking, and they want you to confess to something you have no clue about. But it just shows how desperate they are right now. They see me as a big threat,” Walker said.







The woman, who has remained anonymous, told the Daily Beast that Walker’s defense was not true.

“Sure, I was stunned, but I guess it also doesn’t shock me, that maybe there are just so many of us that he truly doesn’t remember. But then again, if he really forgot about it, that says something, too,” she told the news outlet.

However, despite the anonymous woman’s claims and criticism of Walker that has accompanied it, his campaign still managed to raise thousands of dollars just one week after the allegations, Breitbart News reported.

Walker is running as a Republican and members of his campaign told that Democrats have “messed with the wrong Georgian.”

Do you think that we will see a red wave this November? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

“Raphael Warnock and the left-wing crazies will say and do anything to hold onto power. Well, they messed with the wrong Georgian,” a source told Breitbart.

“He’ll never back down because the stakes are too high. And conservatives across the country see what the left is trying to do, and they are fueling his campaign with the resources we need to fight and win this seat back for Georgia,” they added.

Walker’s campaign manager, Scott Paradise, actually said that fundraising hit a “setback” amid the woman’s allegations, but after Walker denied the claims, a big surge of support came, CNN reporter Gabby Orr stated, according to Breitbart.

Walker himself said that Democrats in Georgia have “woken a grizzly bear,” Fox News reported.

“They don’t realize that they’ve woken a grizzly bear. Now they got a fight on their hand. Before I was just going to beat them by a little bit. Now I’m going to beat them by a lot,” the Republican candidate said.

Other senators have backed Walker and shown their support for him.

“We’re here for one reason. We’re going to make sure we’ll do everything we can to help Herschel Walker become the next senator from Georgia,” Sen. Rick Scott from Florida told reporters, Fox reported.

Just as fundraising got better for Walker, he also got a boost in the polls as well, even after the week of scrutiny after the Daily Beast’s report.

According to a poll from Emerson, with a 48-46 percent split, Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock is only two points ahead of Walker, Breitbart reported.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.