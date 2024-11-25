Kim Kardashian Angers Catholics with 'Sacrilegious' Ad

Kim Kardashian’s latest lingerie line is upsetting a number of evangelicals — but not for the exact reasons you may think.

In a number of Instagram posts to her nearly-360 million followers, Kardashian showed off some new underwear courtesy of a team-up between her own apparel company, SKIMS, and luxury fashion brand Dolce & Gabbana.

While the scantily clad photos swiftly drew ire from certain parts of social media, it’s what Kardashian was wearing, versus what she wasn’t, that had the internet aghast.



In one of these racy Instagram posts showing the bra and underwear combinations on offer, Kardashian was seen showing off a white bra and white mesh underwear … while wearing a rosary.

That small- yet-meaningful accessory choice sparked all manner of fury online, according to Fox News.

The news outlet collected just some of the comments under the controversial post, and none were too pleased with what Kardashian was offering.

“Why is she always wearing the cross when she’s half naked?” one Instagram user mused.

“Wearing a cross while being half naked. [Would you] make a mockery out of other religions too?” another Instagram user challenged.

“The Holy Rosary is NOT a fashion accessory,” one comment pointed out, with another adding, “Nothing about you is holy take the rosaries off lol.”

Sentiment wasn’t much better on social media platform X.

seems sacrilegious to this Senior Catholic — Ginger Thomas (@purpgingybread) November 25, 2024

“Seems sacrilegious to this Senior Catholic,” one X user commented under Fox’s post.

Others on X lambasted the advertising campaign as “disgusting.”

Adding to the brewing culture war, a fair number of comments under Kardashian’s posts were complimentary of the 44-year-old celebrity.

This all being said, if Kardashian is one of the celebrities who truly believes that there’s no such thing as bad publicity, she would likely consider her racy ad campaign to be a huge success.

And that’s because it wasn’t just Fox News reporting on the backlash to her lingerie campaign.

From conservative news site Daily Wire to celebrity gossip site Page Six to even sports site OutKick, many major outlets appeared to have some thoughts on Kardashian’s lingerie + rosary combination.

It appears that the rosary that Kardashian is wearing is branded for her, and sold by Dolce & Gabbana for $525.

