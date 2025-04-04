Watch: Resurfaced Nancy Pelosi Video Crushes Democrats' Narrative on Tariffs

Yes, this is like beating a dead blue donkey, but it really bears repeating: Democrats have no cohesive messaging or platform to stand on, apart from “Boo Trump, he bad man.”

And if you ever needed a reminder of that, look no further than the mass hysteria involving some of the fallout of President Donald Trump’s “Liberation Day” reciprocal tariffs.

As even Trump himself has acknowledged, there was always going to be a period of painful “healing” after such a massive operation, and yet with the way the Democrats and their establishment media mouthpieces are covering the fallout, you’d think Trump personally took money out of American pockets.

Here’s one of the leaders of the Democrats, California Rep. and former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday, lambasting the short-term results of Trump’s tariffs:

Donald Trump’s reckless tariffs will cause chaos in our economy, raise prices for consumers and hurt hardworking American families. This is not a strategy — it’s the largest tax hike on the American people in history. — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) April 2, 2025

“Donald Trump’s reckless tariffs will cause chaos in our economy, raise prices for consumers and hurt hardworking American families,” Pelosi claimed in a post on the social media platform X. “This is not a strategy — it’s the largest tax hike on the American people in history.”

Yes, yes, Nancy, the already-volatile stock market was always going to react violently to such a massive volley of reciprocal tariffs, and the shaky economy left by Joe Biden and his disastrous presidency always meant that the economy would need a drastic makeover to heal itself.

But if it was always going to be as disruptive as the Democrats are making it out to be … why were they advocating so hard for similar policies not that long ago?

In an embarrassing slew of videos that have gone viral post-“Liberation Day,” social media sleuths have unearthed a number of videos showing that Democrats were actually all aboard the use of tariffs — when they weren’t Trump’s idea.

Here’s Pelosi, again, looking much younger in 1996, and implicitly espousing reciprocal tariffs, something her 2025 self would excoriate as “the largest tax hike” in history:

🚨 FLASHBACK: Nancy Pelosi: The average MFN tariff on Chinese goods coming into the U.S. is 2%, whereas the average Chinese MFN tariff on U.S. goods going into China is 35%. Is that reciprocal? … this is biggest and cruelest hoax of all … U.S.-China trade is a job loser. pic.twitter.com/lg2KN5ShzK — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) April 3, 2025

In the video shared by Trump’s official rapid response team on X, Fox News showed a flashback to Pelosi arguing that Chinese tariffs against the United States were out of whack, not unlike the very argument Trump has been making for some time.

And it’s not just Pelosi.

Here’s Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders — technically an “independent” but in reality a spokesman for the leftiest of Democrats — arguing how imperative it was for the United States to do what it can to bring back jobs from overseas, like China, which is yet another stated goal of Trump’s tariff policies.

It’s funny watching the Democrats have heart attacks over tariff policies that the Democrats have been talking about doing for decades and we’re too afraid to go after Wall Street. President Trump fears nothing! And Democrats are going to be sorry because this is going to work,… pic.twitter.com/lqAIUHRnxh — Moni 💕 (@MoniFunGirl) April 4, 2025

That speech was in 2008, according to Fox. (That explains the reference to the now deceased Sen. John McCain, the Arizona Republican who was the GOP nominee for president that year. It also explains why Sanders looks so young.)

And here’s Pelosi’s comrade, Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer, literally agreeing with Trump’s tariff proposals against China in 2018:

2018. Chuck Schumer after Trump proposed tariffs on China. Like many Democrats, he speaks a little differently when he’s not on MSNBC or CNN.pic.twitter.com/NKwnp93hJg — MAZE (@mazemoore) April 2, 2025

Schumer just a short seven years later?

Trump singlehandedly started a financial forest fire with his tariffs

Yesterday was the worst day for markets since COVID

It’s a brutal Republican pincer move: On one hand, his tariffs raise costs On the other, his budget robs people of health care, nutrition, Medicaid pic.twitter.com/UKRNg8xcCT — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) April 4, 2025

Trump “started a financial forest fire with his tariffs”? Trump’s “tariffs raise costs”? Where was this blustery rhetoric just seven years ago, Chuckie?

Some free advice to the Democrats: Your brand is in the gutter because Americans want a real way out of the country’s problems.

Whatever one may think of tariffs, this has been a consistent platform for Trump. For Democrats? It’s yet another in a long line of issues that they have no problem flip-flopping on because of Trump.

The American people spoke loud and clear on Nov. 5, 2024, declaring they wanted real solutions.

And if all the Democrats have is “Trump bad,” that’s an answer to a question not a single person is asking.

