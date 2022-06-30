Share
Lifestyle

Kind-Hearted State Trooper Rescues Suffering Dog on Side of the Highway, Ends Up Adopting Her

 By Amanda Thomason  June 30, 2022 at 1:39pm
Share

On June 15, Kaye Fiorello of Tennessee was driving down Interstate 75 when she spotted two things that stood out to her.

The first was a state trooper in a turnout — but after checking her speed, she gave a sigh of relief and continued on. The second, a little further down the highway, was a dog in a ditch by an exit sign, looking like she was on death’s doorstep.

Wanting to help but not wanting to risk a ticket, Fiorello decided to circle back and alert the trooper to the situation.



“He rolled down his window and said ‘yep! I’m here’ to which i told him about the dog and I didn’t want a ticket, but if I could help that dog, it was fine by me,” Fiorello posted on Facebook. “He just asked where the dog was and was on his way! I followed and we found her. Still there, panting like she was fixing to die.”

Trending:
University That Employs Clarence Thomas Shuts Down Students' Attempt to Remove Him from Teaching Position

From then on, the trooper was invested. He used his own jug to give the terrified dog a drink and sat with her until she trusted him enough to let him lead her to safety.



“The dog was scared of him, but frozen in weakness,” Fiorello wrote. “She sniffed the water, then realized this kindness was for her! She drank that water down in minutes! And the trooper went and got her some more, plus a little debby. She watched him warily the whole time. She sniffed his hand, but was still wary.

“Next thing, he goes to his vehicle and gets a chair and an umbrella. Telling me he will stay here until she trusts him, so he can get her to a shelter, or take her home.”



“I believe his being there at the right time, was one of those little messages reminding us of the good in our world.

“Meet Trooper Tudors, of the TN State Highway Patrol. One of the good guys for sure.”



The Tennessee Highway Patrol also shared the heartwarming story of the rescue by Trooper Pumpy Tudors.

Related:
Woman Loses Purse at Store, Then a Stranger Shows Up at Front Door: Act of Kindness Caught on Video

“Today was #Ruff for #MansBestFriend,” it wrote. “Thanks to a #GoodSamaritan, a Trooper was alerted to a dog in need on this hot summer day. The dog was on the side of #Interstate75 parched and desperately needing water and shelter from the heat.

“Now, this sweet pup is being TREATed well at Cleveland TN Animal Control. The pup was glad Trooper Tudors had water and @thereallittledebbie snacks. Pet owners, please make sure your pets are safe from the heat and have plenty of water.”

But that wasn’t the end of the good Samaritan’s or Tudors’ kindness.

Fiorello started an “angel fund” for the dog, which allowed those interested to donate directly to the vet hospital where the dog was being kept.

According to another post from Fiorello, the pup was found to be suffering from a broken pelvis and internal issues and would need surgery and weeks of treatment. She was named Princess, and Tudors and his family made it clear that she would be staying with them as soon as she was all healed up.



“[G]uess who got adopted!” Fiorello posted in an update on June 23. “And Guess who adopted her!!!

“‘Princess’ will join the Tudors family when she gets out of the vet hospital! YES! trooper Tudors and his family have adopted her!”

And with the tenderness the poor dog has been shown so far, there’s no doubt that her new family will treat her like the Princess she is.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , ,
Share
Amanda Thomason
Contributor
Amanda holds an MA in Rhetoric and TESOL from Cal Poly Pomona. After teaching composition and logic for several years, she's strayed into writing full-time and especially enjoys animal-related topics.
As of January 2019, Amanda has written over 1,000 stories for The Western Journal but doesn't really know how. Graduating from California State Polytechnic University with a MA in Rhetoric/Composition and TESOL, she wrote her thesis about metacognitive development and the skill transfer between reading and writing in freshman students.
She has a slew of interests that keep her busy, including trying out new recipes, enjoying nature, discussing ridiculous topics, reading, drawing, people watching, developing curriculum, and writing bios. Sometimes she has red hair, sometimes she has brown hair, sometimes she's had teal hair.
With a book on productive communication strategies in the works, Amanda is also writing and illustrating some children's books with her husband, Edward.
Location
Austin, Texas
Languages Spoken
English und ein bißchen Deutsch
Topics of Expertise
Faith, Animals, Cooking




Woman Loses Purse at Store, Then a Stranger Shows Up at Front Door: Act of Kindness Caught on Video
Onlookers Horrified: Man Gored at Yellowstone While Saving Child from Charging Bison
Tragic: Teacher Dies Trying to Save Teen from Dangerous Water Conditions at Lake Michigan
Kind-Hearted State Trooper Rescues Suffering Dog on Side of the Highway, Ends Up Adopting Her
Police Chief Gets Down on 1 Knee to Console Terrified Little Girl
See more...

Conversation