'Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes,' 'Deadpool 3' Could Highlight Super Bowl Movie Trailers

The Super Bowl is, without question, one of the most popular events in the annals of television programming history.

The raw data and numbers back this up, and you don’t need much anecdotal evidence to convince people that the Super Bowl is a big cultural deal.

Given the sheer volume of eyeballs on the product, it only makes total sense that companies will save their best — and spend their most — to show off during the annual Super Bowl.

It’s not even pure capitalism.

Oftentimes, religious or political ads can take center stage during the biggest NFL game of the year.

This is all to say, whatever the cause, if you can afford the cost, there are few avenues better suited for getting eyeballs on a product than a Super Bowl ad.

And if any industry could use some more eyeballs… it’s Hollywood, especially after the outrageously poor 2023 the industry collectively had.

According to a new report from Variety, some Hollywood studios are taking a lackluster 2023 more seriously than others, making the list of expected movie trailers debuting during the Super Bowl a robust and interesting one.

Per that report, it appears Paramount will be spending the most money to get some hype for a number of the studio’s theatrical and television projects.

Are you planning on watching or going to a Super Bowl party? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

Paramount is expected to unveil movies like the horror prequel “A Quiet Place: Day One,” the biopic “Bob Marley: One Love,” and the off-kilter animated/live-action hybrid movie “IF.”

A number of Paramount+ shows — both new and ongoing — are expected to be shown off during the Super Bowl as well.

But while Paramount is going for a pricey quantitative approach (Variety reports that a 30-second Super Bowl spot can run up to $7 million), it’s the other studios’ movies that could show up that have fans buzzing.

One of the top movies that superhero fans will be wanting to keep an eye out for is the rapidly approaching “Deadpool 3” film, being made by Disney and Marvel. That movie is slated for a July release.

Another highly anticipated film comes from 20th Century Studios (Fox), and is the follow-up to the highly lauded Planet of the Apes trilogy that was rebooted in 2011 with “Rise of the Planet of the Apes.”

“Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes” is another eagerly anticipated film that could get a prominent spot during the Super Bowl. Fans have been buzzing about this movie since an initial trailer released in November.

Welcome to the Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes. In theaters May 24, 2024. pic.twitter.com/JL60OIDi4H — 20th Century Studios (@20thcentury) November 2, 2023

Other potential movies that could be shown during the Super Bowl include animated sequel “Kung Fu Panda 4,” a film adaptation of the play “Wicked,” and a sequel to the 1996 disaster movie “Twister” (brilliantly called “Twisters”).

Interestingly, some notable heavy-hitters in Warner Bros., Sony, Netflix and Amazon have opted to skip spending gobs of money to advertise upcoming movies during the Super Bowl. Variety notes that those plans could be subject to change, however.

Super Bowl LVIII will be on Sunday and features the San Francisco 49ers squaring off with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.