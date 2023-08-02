Actor-author Kirk Cameron has a Christian message of love and a plan to carry that message nationwide. Naturally, the forces of evil have aligned against him.

In conjunction with BRAVE Books, publisher of conservative-themed children’s literature, Cameron has organized an event called “See You at the Library,” scheduled for Aug. 5. According to the BRAVE Books website, the event will bring Americans together at their local public libraries. There, they will “pray, sing, and read BRAVE books and other books of virtue.”



On Wednesday, Fox News reported that “See You at the Library” has already encountered resistance.

First, the event has attracted the usual assortment of deranged protesters. Fox reported, for instance, “threats of interruptions by drag queen performers and those representing LGBTQI points of view and other alternative beliefs.”

More ominously, however, the Fox report also described organized discrimination efforts coming from library officials.

At a June 8 virtual meeting, an American Library Association official offered member libraries advice on how to smother the event by restricting access to library rooms.

In response to this discrimination, three Republican senators called for an investigation and the withholding of ALA’s federal funding.

Meanwhile, Cameron remained undaunted.

“The world is a scary place. But it’s far scarier to project what will happen if good people don’t show up,” Cameron told Fox.

Cameron’s determination echoed the urgent-yet-positive tone he struck when he announced the event.

“We are on a mission to not only take back one hour at a few libraries, but to redeem every minute of every day,” Cameron said in an announcement video posted on YouTube.

“We want to spark a genuine, faith-filled revival that literally transforms our land,” he added.

Cameron knows, of course, that faith and patriotism work hand-in-hand.

“I’m calling on all families who love God and love America to gather at our local public libraries,” he said.

While sharing his breathtaking vision, Cameron asked Christians to dream big.

“Imagine the tidal wave of hope and positive change that will bring,” he said.

Indeed, it would be difficult to imagine a more worthwhile endeavor. For centuries, Christians have gathered in churches and elsewhere to proclaim their faith in Christ. Community settings often fill believers with a strength they cannot find in solitary worship.

Furthermore, the present moment feels every bit as urgent as Cameron suggested. Fueled by anger and resentment, woke activists push an anti-God, anti-American, totalitarian ideology that denies truth. With misplaced guilt and false compassion, millions of Americans have surrendered to this ideology.

It would also be difficult to imagine a more uniquely American event. Self-government rests on voluntary associations at the community level. Ironically, America-hating leftists often understand this better than conservatives.

“This is exactly what the progressive groups do. They organize their communities, they assemble all of their activists, and they gather in places to push their values and their agenda,” Cameron told Fox News.

As always, the answers lay in faith and freedom.

If Christians remain free to speak and to attend events such as “See You at the Library,” we may rest assured that truth will prevail.

