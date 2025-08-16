Share
A homeowner arrived at his West Virginia property Friday and found a strange man inside. The homeowner fatally shot the man, who was armed with a bat and a knife.
Knife-Wielding Intruder Confronts Armed Homeowner — Only One of Them Walks Away

 By Joe Saunders  August 16, 2025 at 6:20am
An apparent home intruder brought a knife to what turned out to be a gun fight.

In a confrontation last week in southern West Virginia, a homeowner arrived at his property to find a man inside, according to The Charleston Gazette-Mail.

The man inside the home was armed with a bat and a knife, the newspaper reported.

The homeowner was armed with a gun.

Only one of them survived.

According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, the incident occurred about 12:20 p.m. Aug. 8 in Rocky Fork, an unincorporated area outside the state capital of Charleston.

The homeowner was returning to the property when he found the intruder inside the residence, the sheriff’s office reported.

The two fought outside the building, and it turned out that a bat and a knife are apparently not a match for a firearm in the hands of someone who knows how to use it.

“The homeowner showed up at the residence and when he went to the door he was met basically in the doorway by the intruder,” sheriff’s spokesman Sgt. Josh Lester told West Virginia MetroNews, a Mountain State radio network.

“The intruder was armed with a bat and knife.

“The homeowner was also armed; he had a firearm, and as this escalated, he ended up shooting the intruder outside the home,” Lester said.

The shot turned out to be fatal.

The property was not the homeowner’s primary residence, according to the sheriff’s office. And the two men apparently did not know each other.

Self-defense and defense of the home are primary purposes of gun ownership. Given the sheriff’s office response, it appears that those purposes were in play in this case.

The homeowner has not been charged, Lester told MetroNews.

“The prosecutor’s office is fine with that as well. Unless something changes as the investigation develops, as of right now, there are no charges filed.”

Joe Saunders
Story Editor
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro desk editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015.
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015. Largely a product of Catholic schools, who discovered Ayn Rand in college, Joe is a lifelong newspaperman who learned enough about the trade to be skeptical of every word ever written. He was also lucky enough to have a job that didn't need a printing press to do it.
