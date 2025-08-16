Knife-Wielding Intruder Confronts Armed Homeowner — Only One of Them Walks Away

An apparent home intruder brought a knife to what turned out to be a gun fight.

In a confrontation last week in southern West Virginia, a homeowner arrived at his property to find a man inside, according to The Charleston Gazette-Mail.

The man inside the home was armed with a bat and a knife, the newspaper reported.

The homeowner was armed with a gun.

Only one of them survived.

According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, the incident occurred about 12:20 p.m. Aug. 8 in Rocky Fork, an unincorporated area outside the state capital of Charleston.

The homeowner was returning to the property when he found the intruder inside the residence, the sheriff’s office reported.

The two fought outside the building, and it turned out that a bat and a knife are apparently not a match for a firearm in the hands of someone who knows how to use it.

“The homeowner showed up at the residence and when he went to the door he was met basically in the doorway by the intruder,” sheriff’s spokesman Sgt. Josh Lester told West Virginia MetroNews, a Mountain State radio network.

“The intruder was armed with a bat and knife.

“The homeowner was also armed; he had a firearm, and as this escalated, he ended up shooting the intruder outside the home,” Lester said.

The shot turned out to be fatal.

The property was not the homeowner’s primary residence, according to the sheriff’s office. And the two men apparently did not know each other.

Self-defense and defense of the home are primary purposes of gun ownership. Given the sheriff’s office response, it appears that those purposes were in play in this case.

The homeowner has not been charged, Lester told MetroNews.

“The prosecutor’s office is fine with that as well. Unless something changes as the investigation develops, as of right now, there are no charges filed.”

