God Help Us: Blue State Lawmakers Pass Bill Allowing Abortion at Any Point, for Any Reason

The year 2026 could be the year Moloch came to Massachusetts.

The state known as the “cradle of liberty” will be home to lots of empty cradles under a bill that’s passed both houses of the legislature and now awaits the signature of Democratic Gov. Maura Healey.

It will make abortion legal throughout pregnancy, with the fig leaf of needing an abortionist’s “professional judgment.”

As Fox News reported July 31 — the day the measure passed the state Senate — the bill removes current restrictions in Massachusetts law on abortions after 24 weeks of pregnancy.

Those restrictions are already weak enough. As the bill, House Bill 5595, makes clear, Massachusetts law on abortion after 24 weeks requires finding that the mother’s life is in danger, that the procedure is necessary for the physical or “mental health” of the mother, that the baby has been diagnosed with a fatal condition, or that the baby is incapable of “sustained life outside of the uterus without extraordinary medical interventions.”

Even those tissue-thin conditions are replaced with the words “an abortion may be performed by a physician based upon the professional judgment of the physician.”

In other words, no justification whatsoever is needed for the state to approve ending the life of children in utero — and creating living sacrifices to the modern god of expedience.

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In the context of abortion in the modern world, expedience is as insatiable and bloodthirsty a monster as Moloch of the Old Testament, the figurehead of a false religion that destroyed Canaanite and Hebrew babies if their parents were foolish enough to sacrifice to him.

And whose “professional judgment” is the Massachusetts law enshrining as the ultimate arbiter of life and death for the innocent unborn? Who makes the final decision on the human sacrifice to expedience?

“Under this law the abortionist, who profits financially from performing the abortion, is the sole approver,” Kelsey Pritchard, communications director for the pro-life group Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America, told the conservative website The Center Square.

Pro-abortion lawmakers, like state Rep. Lindsay Sabadosa — the sponsor of House Bill 5595 — make the tired argument that life and death decisions aren’t the province of elected lawmakers.

She told The Center Square that “medical decisions belong between patients and their doctors, not the Legislature.”

And the “patient” of whom Sabadosa speaks is certainly not the unborn child — the human being whose life is actually at stake.

In a recent interview with Fox News, Pritchard put it succinctly:

“What this new bill would do is allow abortion throughout the second and third trimesters if you have an abortionist who has a medical degree who can sign off on that for you,” she said.

“So essentially they’re opening the door to elective abortion at any point in pregnancy.”

Tragically, Massachusetts already allows abortion for babies with a disability or life-limiting diagnosis after 24 weeks. But this new bill goes further: Elective abortion up to birth if one abortionist who profits from it signs off. Watch @kelsey_pritch on @FoxNews break down… pic.twitter.com/lKc2oN6hTk — SBA Pro-Life America (@sbaprolife) August 3, 2026

Assuming Healey signs the bill — and she has already indicated she will — Massachusetts won’t be the only blue state with virtually no restrictions on abortion. Maine has similar legislation, as Fox News noted.

But considering Massachusetts’ Revolutionary era history, the irony makes it stand out.

It was Massachusetts that birthed patriots like John Adams, John Hancock, and Paul Revere — the Boston legends who spearheaded the American Revolution and the right of their countrymen to “life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.”

It is now spearheading the “right” of women and murderers masquerading as doctors to butcher the unborn while still in the womb — at any point and for any reason.

It’s no mean trick to turn a cradle into a crypt, but Democrats are doing it.

And they won’t stop at Massachusetts unless the rest of America stops them.

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