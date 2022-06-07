Kyle Rittenhouse Releases Video of Him Firing Automatic Gun, Ends with 8-Word Message for Biden

Kyle Rittenhouse knows firsthand how important the Second Amendment is, having used a semiautomatic rifle in self-defense during the Black Lives Matter riots in Kenosha, Wisconsin, in August 2020.

In a new video posted to his Twitter account, Rittenhouse made a powerful statement about it to President Joe Biden.

In the video, the 19-year-old can be seen firing an automatic gun with appropriate supervision. Afterward, he delivered a clear, eight-word message to Biden:

“Joe Biden, you’re not coming for our guns,” he said.

The words accompanying the video were an echo of the Texian rebels’ “Come and take it” motto referring to the Gonzales cannon during the Texas revolution in the 1830s.

“Come and take ‘em, Joe,” Rittenhouse wrote.

Come and take ‘em, Joe. pic.twitter.com/MyNmqh7LeP — Kyle Rittenhouse (@ThisIsKyleR) June 6, 2022

Biden and other Democrats have been on the warpath against the Second Amendment in recent weeks following mass shootings at a grocery store in Buffalo, New York, and an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.

As usual, the left immediately began its attempts to politicize the tragedy and blame the firearm used rather than the criminal.

“I know that we can’t prevent every tragedy,” Biden said in a national address on Thursday, according to The Texas Tribune.

“But here’s what I believe we have to do, here’s what the overwhelming majority of the American people believe we must do, here’s what the families in Buffalo and Uvalde, Texas, told us we must do: We need to ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines.”

There are multiple problems with the president’s logic here.

First of all, the term “assault weapon” is inherently ridiculous. Every weapon is designed to assault, or physically attack, including every firearm.

When Congress banned so-called assault weapons in 1994, its definition was incredibly complicated and illogical.

Given this general confusion about what constitutes an “assault weapon,” it is likely that many Americans are responding to polls about potential “assault weapon” bans without being fully educated on the issue.

Democrats would like people to believe semiautomatic rifles such as AR-15s are more dangerous than other firearms. However, outside of their ability to hold more ammo, AR-15s are not all that different from handguns.

Most handguns on the market today are semiautomatic. If the left calls for banning every semiautomatic firearm, that would mean the vast majority of guns.

Furthermore, magazines for certain handguns can hold 30 or more rounds, which puts them in the category of “high capacity magazines.”

Biden has called for the prohibition of all high-capacity magazines, which are generally defined as magazines that can hold more than 10 rounds.

If he were to achieve this goal, he would effectively render the Second Amendment useless.

Contrary to leftists’ beliefs, the central point of the Second Amendment is not to allow Americans access to firearms for hunting or even protecting their property.

Instead, the main goal of the Second Amendment is to allow Americans the right to bear arms in order to guard against a tyrannical government. If all high-capacity magazines were banned, this right would be effectively stripped from all Americans.

On repeated occasions throughout his career, Biden has displayed a basic misunderstanding about the importance of firearms and the Second Amendment.

Rittenhouse protected himself under the rights laid out in the Constitution, and he is one of millions of Americans who will resist Biden’s tyrannical attempt to strip away those rights.

