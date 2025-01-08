While Most LA Stars Fled, Actor Steve Guttenberg Manned Up, Began Helping Firefighters in Middle of Emergency

As the Pacific Palisades fire continues to rage, one actor has decided to stay and help his Los Angeles community.

Steve Guttenberg — known for his leading role in the “Police Academy” films — spoke to KTLA on Tuesday about how important it is for everyone to “band together” as many seek safety under evacuation orders.

Guttenberg spoke to reporter Gene Kang as the entire area behind them looked to be engulfed in smoke and flames.

Guttenberg spoke about the situation frankly, saying many people were still unable to leave their residences with the streets being blocked by unoccupied vehicles without keys.

“Here on Palisades Drive, if anybody has a car and they leave their car, leave the keys in the car, so that we can move your car, so that these fire trucks can get up Palisades Drive,” he said into the camera, pleading with viewers.

“People take their keys with them as if they’re in a parking lot. This is not a parking lot. We really need people to move their cars,” he explained to Kang.

Guttenberg mentioned the situation was bad as friends of his were still waiting to evacuate and fire trucks were unable to reach them.

“There are families up there. There are pets up there. There are people who really need help,” he said in a somber tone.

A news release Wednesday from Democratic Gov Gavin Newsom’s office stated California has secured federal assistance as over 500 acres have burned and over 44,000 people were given evacuation orders.

Clearly the situation looks dire, with videos being posted to X of people being stuck in their homes surrounded by flames.

When actors come to mind, we don’t assume their first inclination would be doing what Guttenberg was seen doing here.

Most have surely fled the area and are on safer ground, resting comfortably with their fortunes despite the fate of their homes and belongings.

For as much pontificating as we hear from the actor caste as they bear down on us with their worldview, very few spring into action when it’s time to show up and actually support their fellow Americans.

Guttenberg is a great example of that.

He could have been long gone by now but chose to stay and put in an effort to help.

The devastation is ongoing; we won’t know the full extent of the damage until it’s over.

The community needs more people like Guttenberg to help.

