LAPD Concludes Investigation Into Death of 'Friends' Star Matthew Perry: Report

The Los Angeles Police Department has concluded its investigation into the shocking and sudden death of “Friends” actor Matthew Perry.

Perry died at his Los Angeles home on Oct. 28 following a lifelong battle with addiction to drugs and alcohol.

The actor, originally from Canada, was only 54 when he was found unresponsive in a hot tub at the home.

Last month, officials announced that Perry had large amounts of the tranquilizer ketamine in his system at the time of his death, People magazine reported.

The death was also attributed to coronary heart disease, the effects of a drug called buprenorphine — which is prescribed to help opioid addicts — and drowning.

Officials ultimately concluded the death was an accident.

On Wednesday, People magazine reported the investigation into Perry’s death has officially been closed.

The outlet obtained a copy of an autopsy performed on the beloved sitcom actor, which determined Perry had “reportedly clean for 19 months” but had also been taking part in a ketamine infusion therapy.

According to Harvard Health, ketamine infusion therapy can assist people who are struggling with major depression.

But the autopsy also revealed that the ketamine in Perry’s system could not have been from the therapy as more than one week had elapsed since he had been to treatment.

A coroner found the “ketamine in his system at death could not be from that infusion therapy, since ketamine’s half-life is 3 to 4 hours, or less.”

Perry was very open about his struggles with addiction in the years leading up to his death.

In 2022, he authored the book “Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing” in which he was candid about his relationship with alcohol and painkillers.

According to NBC News, Perry recalled how his addiction began at the age of 14 — a full 10 years before he became a fan favorite for his portrayal of the character Chandler Bing on “Friends.”

Perry took the gig on NBC at age 24, and during that time, he increased his intake of drugs and alcohol dramatically.

At one point, the actor said, he was taking up to 55 pills a day, and his weight would fluctuate from anywhere between 128 pounds and 225 pounds.

Perry made his life’s mission to help others with addiction — even though in the end he was still seemingly struggling with his own issues.

In one excerpt from his book, Perry wrote:

“I am no saint — none of us are — but once you have been at death’s door and you don’t die, you would think you would be bathed in relief and gratitude. But that isn’t it at all — instead, you look at the difficult road ahead of you to get better and you are pissed. Something else happens, too. You are plagued by this nagging question: Why have I been spared?”

