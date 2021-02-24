Larry Elder: My Case Against Reparations for Slavery (Part 1)

Last week, I testified before the House Committee on the Judiciary’s Subcommittee on the Constitution, Civil Rights, and Civil Liberties regarding H.R. 40: Exploring the Path to Reparative Justice in America. In other words, reparations. This is the first part of the statement I submitted:

“Reparations is the extraction of money from people who were never slave owners to be given to people who were never slaves.”

It is also interesting that we are having this hearing at a time when racism as a barrier to success has never been so insignificant.

In 1991, black Democrat and Harvard sociologist Orlando Patterson said:

“The sociological truths are that America, while still flawed in its race relations and its stubborn refusal to institute a rational, universal welfare system, is now the least racist white-majority society in the world; has a better record of legal protection of minorities than any other society, white or black; offers more opportunities to a greater number of black persons than any other society, including all those of Africa.”

TRENDING: Dozens of House Democrats Request Biden Hand Over Nuclear Codes

In 1997, Time and CNN did a broad survey of black and white teens. Asked whether racism is a major problem in America, both said yes.

But when black teens were asked whether racism was a big problem, small problem or no problem in their own daily lives, 89 percent said small or no problem. In fact, nearly twice as many black teens, compared to white teens, agreed that “failure to take advantage of available opportunities” was a bigger problem than racism.

During the 2008 race for the presidency, the major contenders were Democrats Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton and Republicans Mitt Romney, a Mormon, and Sen. John McCain, who would have been 72 by the time he entered office if elected.

Do you support reparations for slavery? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

A 2007 Gallup poll found fewer Americans would refuse to vote for a black person (5 percent) than would refuse to vote for a woman (11 percent) than would refuse to vote for a Mormon (24 percent) than would refuse to vote for someone who would be 72 upon entering office (42 percent).

In 2007, the year before he was elected president, Obama spoke at a black church on the anniversary of Bloody Sunday. He said, “The previous generation, the Moses generation [the generation of Martin Luther King Jr.], pointed the way. They took us 90 percent of the way there, but we still got that 10 percent in order to cross over to the other side.”

I thought that 10 percent remaining “to cross over to the other side” was a fair assessment. After all, a 2002 Fox News/Opinion Dynamics poll found that 8 percent of Americans believed that Elvis Presley was still alive — or that at least there was “a chance.”

So, as to Obama’s 10 percent remaining, I’m not sure how much more wiggle room we have left before running into the Elvis factor.

The reparations argument is based, in part, on the belief that but for slavery, America would not have become the prosperous nation it is today.

To the contrary, conservative scholar Michael Medved notes:

RELATED: Public School Teacher: Systemic Racism Exists - It's from Liberals Who Think Minorities Can't Learn Because of 'White Supremacy'

“It’s not true that the U.S. became a wealthy nation through the abuse of slave labor: The most prosperous states in the country were those that first freed their slaves.

“At the time of the Constitution, Virginia constituted the most populous and wealthiest state in the Union, but by the time of the War Between the States the Old Dominion had fallen far behind a half-dozen northern states that had outlawed slavery two generations earlier.”

About the difference in wealth between the North and the South, Frederick Douglass, after escaping from a plantation in Maryland to freedom in Massachusetts, wrote:

“But the most astonishing as well as the most interesting thing to me was the condition of the colored people, a great many of whom, like myself, had escaped thither as a refuge from the hunters of men. I found many, who had not been seven years out of their chains, living in finer houses, and evidently enjoying more of the comforts of life, than the average of slaveholders in Maryland.”

To be continued next week.

© 2021 LAURENCE A. ELDER

DISTRIBUTED BY CREATORS.COM

The views expressed in this opinion article are those of their author and are not necessarily either shared or endorsed by the owners of this website. If you are interested in contributing an Op-Ed to The Western Journal, you can learn about our submission guidelines and process here.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.