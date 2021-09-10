Path 27
American political commentator Ben Shapiro is seen during a taping of "Candace" on March 17, 2021, in Nashville, Tennessee. The Google logo appears on the side of a building in the stock image on the right. (Jason Kempin / Getty Images; MariaX / Shutterstock)

Leaked Docs at Google Expose 'Anti-Racism' Initiative: Ben Shapiro Listed in 'White Supremacy Pyramid'

 By Jack Davis  September 9, 2021 at 5:26pm
A new report claims Google is engaged in an “anti-racism” campaign to paint America as a white supremacist nation.

According to internal documents shared with writer Christopher Rufo, Google is teaching employees that the U.S. has a “system of white supremacy” and that Americans are “raised to be racist.”

The City Journal reported on Wednesday that the Big Tech giant is presenting to employees materials that promote “the core tenets of critical race theory.”

Included in the program is a graphic entitled “The White Supremacy Pyramid,” which features conservative commentator Ben Shapiro. The graphic further suggests that former President Donald Trump is bringing “mass murder” and “genocide” into the mainstream of society.

Shapiro trashed his trashing.

“All it would take is one Google search to learn just how much white supremacists hate my work, or how often I’ve spoken out against their benighted philosophy,” Shapiro said.

“The attempt to link everyone to the right of Hillary Clinton to white supremacism is disgusting, untrue, and malicious.”

Another graphic said that Columbus Day and phrases such as “Make America Great Again” are examples of “covert white supremacy.”

Google’s program also included video discussions with Boston University professor Ibram X. Kendi and “1619 Project” author Nikole Hannah-Jones.

Rufo tweeted screenshots of documents he said were used by Google.


Rufo told Fox News that this indoctrination is dangerous.

“For years now, companies in Silicon Valley, including Google, are ideological echo chambers,” he said.

“I have documents now from about a third of the Fortune 100 companies that are promoting similarly themed anti-racism programs. And this, in the confines of Silicon Valley, is considered not only not unusual, it’s considered virtuous.”

“The reality is that the culture inside companies like Google matters, and when it’s hijacked by racial ideologues, it can do tremendous damage, not only to Google’s users and consumers but actually to American society,” he said.

“What we see inside these companies is that increasingly, the ideology of Google employees is actively hostile to the United States.”

Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Conversation