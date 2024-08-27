At Least 2 Dead After Tire on Delta Plane Explodes

A Boeing airplane was involved in a tragedy that took place early Tuesday at Georgia’s Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

Two people were killed and a third was seriously injured in the incident, which took place in a Delta Air Lines maintenance area, according to WSB-TV.

A tire on the plane exploded while crews were removing it.

#BREAKING@Delta: “we are heartbroken” Two team members killed, a third hurt in incident at Atlanta’s Delta TechOps Maintenance facility. FOX5 received reports this AM of tire explosion at the facility on Maynard Jackson Blvd. Investigation underway into what went wrong. pic.twitter.com/5zzqkTX8qd — Kaitlyn Pratt (@Fox5Kaitlyn) August 27, 2024

One Delta employee was killed, as was one contractor.

The injured worker was also a Delta employee.

The jet flew in from Las Vegas on Sunday night.

According to WAGA-TV, the incident took place at about 5 a.m. Tuesday.

The news outlet said the plane involved was a Boeing 757-200.

“The Delta family is heartbroken at the loss of two team members and the injury of another following an incident this morning at the Atlanta Technical Operations Maintenance facility (TOC 3). We have extended our full support to family members and colleagues during this incredibly difficult time,” Delta said in a statement, according to WSB.

“The Delta family is grateful for the quick action of first responders and medical teams on site. We are now working with local authorities and conducting a full investigation to determine what happened,” the statement said.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens released a statement about the incident.

“I offer my deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased Delta employees. My thoughts are also with those who were injured, and I hope for their swift and full recovery. AFRD, APD, and HJAIA teams are on the scene, working diligently to address the situation,” he wrote.

I offer my deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased Delta employees. My thoughts are also with those who were injured, and I hope for their swift and full recovery. AFRD, APD, and HJAIA teams are on the scene, working diligently to address the situation. — Andre Dickens (@andreforatlanta) August 27, 2024

The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers, which represents airline workers, issued a statement that said, “We call on Delta and the relevant authorities to quickly launch a thorough investigation into how this happened,” according to NBC.

The identities of the crew members injured and killed were not released.

No cause of the incident was revealed.

