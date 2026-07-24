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NBA superstar LeBron James, pictured speaking at the Fanatics Fest NYC 2026 event in New York City on July 16.
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NBA superstar LeBron James, pictured speaking at the Fanatics Fest NYC 2026 event in New York City last week, is moving to the Philadelphia 76ers. And one line in his explanation is stirring a lot of speculation. (Roy Rochlin / Getty Images for Fanatics)

LeBron James Announces He's Headed to a New Team - One Peculiar Line from His Explanation Stands Out

 By Bryan Chai  July 24, 2026 at 12:04pm
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The man who has scored the most points in NBA history is making a shocking cross-country move after weeks of indecision.

In a somewhat surprising development, LeBron James will be taking his talents from Los Angeles to Philadelphia, in what many presume to be the final stop of his illustrious career.

Reports that James had made his decision began surfacing online Friday morning:

James has agreed to a two-year, $8 million deal with the Philadelphia 76ers, according to CBS Sports. The deal sends James back to the Eastern Conference for his 24th NBA season, after eight seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers.

The decision comes weeks after speculation linking James to a number of potential organizations.

Will LeBron James win an NBA Title in Philadelphia?

Eventually, it appeared that the list had been narrowed to Philadelphia, the Golden State Warriors, the Cleveland Cavaliers (the team that originally drafted James), and the Miami Heat (the first team James played for after his first stint in Cleveland).

Reports began surfacing that James was actually waiting for the Cavaliers or Heat to acquire one of his former superstar teammates in Anthony Davis or Kyrie Irving. However, it appears neither player was available for trade — ultimately leading James to pick the most talented team on his list of preferred destinations.

And the move to Philadelphia will certainly give James the most talent he’s played with in years.

But is his family thrilled about it? That’s the question some observers are asking after James took to the social media platform X to open up about his decision:

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After explaining why this decision took so long, James wrote (emphasis added): “This is my last decision. I’m not going for money. I’m not going for family. What am I really playing for at this point?”

James eventually concluded that he still wants “to compete, to win and have a chance at the feeling of winning.”

But the family line stuck out for a number of reasons, as it’s just a peculiar line to add.

More interestingly, however, is the implication of that line, as most observers are assuming it’s a reference to one of two things.

First, one of the many, many criticisms hurled at James is that his stint with the Lakers was little more than a publicity stunt for him to become the first player in NBA history to share a court with his son, Los Angeles guard Bronny James.

Some are postulating that that line was a reference to those allegations.

The other theory is that James is going against his wife’s wishes by picking Philadelphia. Of note, multiple reports have claimed that James chose to go to Los Angeles because his wife, Savannah James, wanted to live in the City of Angels.

Furthermore, when James’ entire free agency stint started, reports claimed that his family’s wishes would play a significant role in the decision:

Something clearly changed with regards to the family. Unconfirmed rumors have swirled that James’ wife strongly preferred Golden State (closer to Los Angeles and their son Bronny), Cleveland (hometown), and Miami (warm, sunny and idyllic).

Philadelphia doesn’t quite hit any of those benchmarks.

(And that line about his family probably won’t help the periodic divorce rumors that hound LeBron and Savannah.)

There’s also the awkward fact that James willingly chose a team that just acquired former Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown. This is notable because Brown, an outspoken leftist, has been caught on video questioning James’ son, Bronny, about his playing ability:

And James hasn’t forgotten those remarks.

James will now join an absolutely loaded Philly starting five which includes: James, Brown, rising star Tyrese Maxey, talented sophomore VJ Edgecombe, and former MVP Joel Embiid.

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Bryan Chai
Sr. Editor / Sr. Writer
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics.
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics. He graduated with a BA in Creative Writing from the University of Arizona. He is an avid fan of sports, video games, politics and debate.
Birthplace
Hawaii
Education
Class of 2010 University of Arizona. BEAR DOWN.
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, Korean
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Entertainment, Science/Tech




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