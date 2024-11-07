Share
LeBron James, left, reacted to the election of Donald Trump, right, on social media, but many are calling him out for his reaction. (John McCoy / Getty Images ; Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images)

LeBron James Gets Roasted for His 'Strange' Response to Trump's Victory

 By Michael Schwarz  November 7, 2024 at 3:16pm
Modern liberals inhabit a reality that bears no resemblance to the one in which everyone else lives.

Moreover, in the case of liberal celebrities, an inflated sense of self-importance often compounds their unfathomable delusions.

For instance, Wednesday on the social media platform Instagram, NBA star LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers responded to President-elect Donald Trump’s victory in the 2024 election with a post that one Instagram user called “strange.”

The post qualified as strange indeed, but not surprising.

After all, James backed Vice President Kamala Harris, so he undoubtedly absorbed anti-Trump propaganda from the usual suspects.

Throughout the campaign — and really for the last nine years — Democrats and their allies in the establishment media have falsely characterized Trump as a threat to women’s rights.

Thus, the fully propagandized James posted a picture of himself holding his ten-year-old daughter, Zhuri Nova James. An absurd message, rooted in delusion, accompanied the photo.

“HEAVY ON MY HEART & MIND THIS AM MY PRINCESS!! PROMISE TO PROTECT YOU WITH EVERYTHING I HAVE AND MORE!! WE DONT NEED THEIR HELP!” James wrote.

 

A post shared by 👑 (@kingjames)

Should celebrities stop talking about politics?

James did not specify the purported threat, but we may safely assume that he had Trump in mind.

“What a strange post. And a strange line of reasoning,” one Instagram user replied.

Another user noted that a vote for Trump meant protecting women and girls from men and boys invading their spaces.

“I voted to keep dudes out of her bathrooms Lebron. You’re welcome,” the user wrote.

Related:
LeBron James Endorses Kamala Harris Using Wildly Misleading Video

Finally, another user told the delusional and self-important James to get over himself.

“Man stop acting like your daughter’s life is in danger… it was in more danger with the other side man…. They letting kids do whatever they want and that ain’t good bro… be fr Bron,” the user wrote.

One might add, of course, that nothing poses a bigger threat to women and girls than illegal immigration.

Thus, by voting for Harris, James supported open borders, soft-on-crime policies and men in women’s spaces.

Only a self-important modern liberal, detached from reality, could vote to subject his daughter to actual threats while posing as her protector against imaginary ones.

Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.
