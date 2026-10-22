LeBron James Gets Roasted For Disrespect to National Anthem: 'This Is How He Shows His Gratitude'

LeBron James has a net worth of over $1 billion thanks to the United States of America. Nowhere else on earth could a basketball player rise from being born to a teenage mother in Akron, Ohio, to international fame.

And yet, what happened when “The Star-Spangled Banner” was played before the season opener on Wednesday night? Short of kneeling or raising his middle finger, it couldn’t have gotten more disrespectful.

James otherwise had a good night to begin his 24th NBA season.

His new team, the Philadelphia 76ers, upended the defending champion New York Knicks 106-100 at Madison Square Garden, with James notching 14 points.

Given that he’ll have a reduced role on a Sixers team that looks stocked to at least make a one-off run at the title, these were promising early returns.

Less promising, however, was James’ respect for the anthem.

Apparently, he thought it was time to work on his slice and his free throws:

What are your thoughts on LeBron James disrespecting the National Anthem? It's unacceptable He should do better It's overblown I don't care Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use It's unacceptable 100% (16 votes) He should do better 0% (0 votes) It's overblown 0% (0 votes) I don't care 0% (0 votes)

LeBron doing ANYTHING to disrespect the National Anthem https://t.co/TczsaaxoLg — House of Lowlights (@HouseLowlights) October 21, 2026

This isn’t the first time he’s gotten in trouble for disrespecting the national anthem.

During an entrance at his son’s game at the University of Southern California in 2023, for instance, he decided to make his entrance during the anthem itself, which got slammed on social media:

LeBron James makes his entrance at the Galen Center for Bronny James’ debut during the national anthem, holding daughter Zhuri’s hand. Accompanied by Bryce James and two of his Sierra Canyon teammates, Bryce Cofield and Jayden Alexander. https://t.co/tN0iSMhkJA — Luca Evans (@bylucaevans) December 10, 2023

And in 2019, he decided to psych up his Lakers teammates during “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

LeBron was yelling for them to play China’s anthem @MickstapeShow https://t.co/eeV4ZdvnS5 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) October 23, 2019

This time, however, was much more obvious ingratitude, and it got him the kind of unwanted attention that could end up becoming a distraction if this behavior continues:

LeBron made $1.4 billion in our country and this is how he shows his gratitude https://t.co/r8wEKNHqHW — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) October 22, 2026

Look at that POS LeBron James completely disrespecting our national anthem on the opening night of the NBA last night. This guy is truly one of the biggest scumbags in the history of professional sports in America! https://t.co/v4dDqRze3V — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) October 22, 2026

Lebron James is a coward. — The Beringer Project (@BradBeringer) October 22, 2026

LeBron James is an ignorant, ungrateful child. — Joe Dan Gorman (@JoeDanMedia) October 21, 2026

That about sums it up.

James’ liberalism has been, more or less, overlooked by most NBA fans even though he’s an unthinking fool when expressing his views.

That said, to lazily disrespect the anthem — and by extension, America — like this is a bridge too far for most patriots.

If you want to stop cashing checks, LeBron, you may. You’ve earned enough to support yourself and your family through a thousand lifetimes.

You’re in the rarefied air of human beings who commute to work by helicopter, for crying out loud — if you don’t want to be there, you don’t have to do it. But if you do, don’t treat the national anthem as if it were high time for golf practice.

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