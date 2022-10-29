LeBron James Done Rooting for Cowboys After Team Required Players to Stand for National Anthem

Noted fair-weather sports fan LeBron James has a new favorite football team.

And his reasoning for flip-flopping allegiances does not pass the smell test.

James, who was talking to his business partner and childhood friend Maverick Carter on Instagram Live, casually mentioned his new allegiance.

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language that some viewers may find offensive

LeBron James said on Instagram Live that he is no longer a #Cowboys fan because he can no longer morally support the team after ownership prevented the players from kneeling during the National Anthem. Says he’s now a fan of the #Brownspic.twitter.com/FapPOFebg5 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 28, 2022

“I ain’t heard you talk s*** about the Cowboys in a long time,” Carter said in the clip. “I mean, maybe since like 1997 or something. You still a Cowboys fan?”

“Nah, man,” James said. “I had to pull out on the Cowboys, man. It’s just a lot of things that was going on when guys were kneeling (for the national anthem) and guys were having freedom of speech and wanted to do it in a very peaceful manner.”

Interestingly, it’s worth noting that James was speaking with a lisp during this clip. Whether it was something as innocuous as removing a retainer or whether he was chewing tobacco, his speech definitely sounded different than what most NBA fans are used to.

“A lot of people in [the Cowboys’] front office and a lot of people that ran the organization, they were like, ‘If you do that around here, then you would never play for this franchise again,'” James said. “I just didn’t think that was appropriate.”

“Makes total sense,” Carter said.

But does it?

Listen, say whatever you want about him and the leftist nonsense he tends to peddle, but objectively speaking, James is one of the best players in NBA history. Objectively speaking, again, James is also one of the absolute worst kinds of sports fans you will ever find: the fair-weather fan.

Yankees.

Dodgers.

Indians.

Cubs. Move over Drake. LeBron is the ultimate baseball bandwagoner. 😅 pic.twitter.com/9t2URLVPqU — NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) October 21, 2020

Depending on who’s winning, James has been a noted New York Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers, Cleveland Indians (now Guardians) and Chicago Cubs fan.

He’s not much better when it comes to the NFL, as he’s been a noted Cowboys, Cleveland Browns (James is from Akron, Ohio, and claims they are replacing the Cowboys for him), and Los Angeles Rams fan at various points.

And the less said about James’ allegiances to NBA teams, the better for his legacy.

There are very few acceptable circumstances for switching team allegiances, such as a team leaving a city or an owner committing a crime (owner incompetence is not grounds for switching team allegiances, save for the most egregious of cases.)

But all jokes aside, James’ reasoning for disavowing the Cowboys is a major issue in and of itself. Especially coming from an NBA megastar who seems mighty cozy with China.

You know, China — where, if your boss tells you to stand for the national anthem, instead of a threat of firing, it’s basically a threat of death (or at least a threat of a swift and mysterious removal.)

One last quibble: James claimed he has a new team to replace the Cowboys.

“I’m all in on the Browns,” James said.

For those keeping track: NFL teams requiring their players to stand for the national anthem? Horrible, according to James. NFL teams signing someone accused of over 24 sexual misconduct allegations? Worth cheering for, per James.

As James’ Lakers have continued to struggle this season, the sports world may, unfortunately, be subject to more of this drivel. Because at this point, it’s pretty clear that James is dividing himself between LeBron the Laker and LeBron the political activist.

And with the way things are going, LeBron the Laker may not have much to play for, leaving a sizable hole for LeBron the activist to fill.

