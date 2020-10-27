Login
LeBron James Just Signed a Deal To Team Up with CNN

LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers gestures before a game against the Indiana Pacers at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, on Aug. 8.Kim Klement / Pool / Getty ImagesLeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers gestures before a game against the Indiana Pacers at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, on Aug. 8. (Kim Klement / Pool / Getty Images)

By Jack Davis
Published October 27, 2020 at 10:36am
NBA superstar LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers will be the executive producer of a movie about the 1921 Tulsa, Oklahoma, race riots being distributed in partnership with CNN.

The film is called “Dreamland: The Rise and Fall of Black Wall Street,” according to a CNN news release.

The project is a venture of the SpringHill Co., which is partly owned by James.

“At SpringHill, we embody empowerment and focus on shining a light on stories that are the fabric of American history,” Jamal Henderson, the SpringHill Company’s chief content officer, said in a statement.

“We cannot move forward until we acknowledge our past and this is about honoring a prosperous, booming black community, one of many, that was brought to an end because of hate. With the lack of historic journalism around ‘Black Wall Street’ and the Tulsa Massacre of 1921, we are honored to be partnered with CNN, which has a long-standing record of credible and groundbreaking journalism,” he said.

“We are bringing this documentary together with a diverse crew, including local Tulsans, and making it our mission to uplift voices and people while creating impactful content,” Henderson said.

“Black Wall Street” was a term used for the Greenwood neighborhood of Tulsa, which in 1921 boasted an extensive black middle class.

The Tulsa riots began with a black man being accused of inappropriate behavior by a white woman and led to days of destruction and confrontation, with 39 people killed.

The perspective of the film was teased on Twitter earlier this year by director Salima Koroma.

“The Tulsa Race Massacre is not just a black story but American history. The fabric of this country is soaked in racism and today 99 years later, we’re still fighting for change,” Koroma tweeted.

“CNN Films could not be more proud to partner with The SpringHill Company for this long-overdue recognition of the tragedy of what happened in Greenwood, and to contribute to the reconciliation that comes with the acknowledgement of history,” Amy Entelis, executive vice president for talent and content development for CNN Worldwide, said in the news release.

CNN said the film will include “footage of the near-century search for physical evidence of the mass murder that some had tried to erase from the historic record.”

The partnership of the liberal news network and the politically oriented NBA star drew extensive comment on Twitter.

The film will be completed next year, according to the news release.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
