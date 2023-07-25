Share
LeBron James, winner of Best Record-Breaking Performance, speaks onstage during The 2023 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 12 in Hollywood, California. (Kevin Mazur / Getty Images)

LeBron James' Son Hospitalized After Collapsing During Practice

 By Bryan Chai  July 25, 2023 at 8:57am
LeBron “Bronny” James Jr., son of the current Los Angeles Laker star, collapsed on the basketball court during practice, after suffering what is being described as “cardiac arrest.”

The James family released a statement following the harrowing incident, confirming that the future University of Southern California Trojan star had been hospitalized.

NBA insider and reporter Shams Charania shared that statement:

“Yesterday while practicing Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest,” the statement begins. “Medical staff was able to treat Bronny and take him to the hospital.

“He is now in stable condition and no longer in ICU.

“We ask for respect and privacy for the James family and we will update media when there is more information. LeBron and Savannah wish to publicly send their deepest thanks and appreciation to the USC medical and athletic staff for their incredible work and dedication to the safety of their athletes.”

James Jr., a dynamic defensive-minded 6-foot-3 guard, is just 18 years old but is already one of the most tantalizing prospects to suit up for the University of Southern California Trojans.

The USC star was a McDonald’s All-American as a senior in high school last year, as well.

According to a TMZ report, a 911 call was made Monday morning (approximately 9:26 a.m.) from the USC’s Galen Center.

The Galen Center is where the Trojans play and practice basketball.

From there, an unconscious James Jr. was whisked to the hospital.

An unnamed source told TMZ that this was “a Code 3 — meaning the ambulance lights and sirens — which signifies the seriousness of the emergency.”

While his lineage obviously adds to the hype, James Jr. has proven himself to be a very different archetype of a player than his father.

While LeBron James is a do-it-all force on the court, James Jr. has carved out a role as a more complimentary player.

James Jr. was a four-star recruit who averaged 14 points, 5 rebounds and 3 assists as a high school senior, per TMZ.

Regardless, James has not been shy about his next immediate NBA milestone — playing with Bronny in the NBA.

James Jr. will be able to declare for the NBA after just a year at USC.

Per NBA pundit Jonathan Givony via Sports Illustrated, Bronny James is viewed as the 17th-best NBA draft prospect in the country.

The Trojans will kick its college basketball season off with a tilt in Las Vegas against the Kansas State University Wildcats on Nov. 6.

It’s unclear if Bronny James will be a part of that debut.

