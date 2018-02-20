The Western Journal

RSS Feed
Back
Back
News Videos
Print

Left Attacks Trump for Smiling in Photos, Forgets Obama Did Exactly the Same Thing

By Joe Setyon
February 20, 2018 at 8:43am

Print

President Donald Trump was the subject of harsh criticism for smiling in photos taken during his visit to Florida in the wake of the school shooting in Parkland that left 17 people dead.

But many on the left seemed to forget that in 2012, during his trip to Colorado to meet with survivors and the families of victims killed in the Aurora movie theater shooting, then-President Barack Obama did something similar.

On Friday, after meeting with survivors of the Parkland shooting, Trump posted a series of photos to social media showing him standing beside medical professionals and victims at a local hospital. In some of the photos, Trump was smiling and giving a thumbs-up.

The Western Journal Daily Email

Facebook

Thanks For Subscribing!

This was too much for Wisconsin Democrat Rep. Mark Pocan.

“How can you stand there smiling and give a thumbs up when 17 Americans were killed in one of the nation’s deadliest school shootings?” Pocan tweeted. “Where is your courage to stand up to the @NRA@realDonaldTrump?”

Do you think it’s wrong for presidents to smile during their trips to places affected by mass shootings?

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Other users expressed similar sentiments, arguing that the president was being disrespectful.

RELATED: Don’t Tell the Left, But Knives Are Used in Far More Murders Than Rifles in the US

As noted by The Daily Caller, though, none of this outrage from the left was present in 2012, even though photos of Obama’s visit to Colorado revealed that he was smiling as well.

In July of that year, a gunman opened fire in a move theater, killing 12 people and wounding many more. Days later, Obama paid a visit to the University of Colorado Hospital.

Pete Souza/The White House via Getty Images

Pete Souza/The White House via Getty Images

Pete Souza/The White House via Getty Images

“I confessed to them that words are always inadequate,” Obama said following his hospital visit, according to CBS News. He added that “main task was to serve as a representative of the entire country and we think of them at this moment and we will continue to think of them each and every day.”

According to The Daily Caller’s Benny Johnson, “Shootings are tragic events. The gun debate in America rages on.”

“But that should not stop our President from being a human being.”

What do you think? Scroll down to comment below.

Print

Tags: Barack Obama, Colorado, Donald Trump, Florida, shooting

By: Joe Setyon on February 20, 2018 at 8:43am

Let us know what you think!

Popular Right Now

Randy DeSoto

Joy Behar

ABC Pays the Price After Joy Behar Attacks Christianity on ’The View’

Joe Setyon

Sheriff Offers Free Gun Class for Teachers… Slots Fill in 20 Minutes

Becky Loggia

Florida Sheriff: Arming Teachers, Ending Gun-Free Zones Would Be A ‘Game-Changer’

Chris Agee

Sylvia_Sieve_Hendon

US Judge Rules Parents Who Oppose Transgender Hormone Therapy Must Give up Custody of Daughter

Jonathan Pincus

Olympic Skater Who Attacked Pence Just Got Hired By NBC

Becky Loggia

Former Mexican President Vicente Fox: Florida Shooting Is ‘What You Get’ with Trump in The White House

Jason Hopkins

bob casey, Donald trump

Top Democrat Doesn’t Want Mueller to Release His Report on Trump ‘Until After’ 2018 Elections

Chuck Ross

Daily_News_Cover

Mainstream Media Spreading False Claim That Florida Shooter Was Trained by the NRA

Recently Posted