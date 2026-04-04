Leftist DoorDasher Gets His Just Desserts After Threatening to Ruin Trump Supporters' Food

A left-wing delivery driver took to social media to complain about being dumped by DoorDash after he posted a video saying he would toss orders from supporters of President Donald Trump “out the window.”The X account “LibsofTikTok” posted a video of the user making the threat, coupled with a second video of the user saying he’d been “deactivated” on Monday evening.

In the initial video posted March 13, the TikTok user, who goes by “esoteric_eriik,” threatened to destroy the orders if he saw a “MAGA sign” on the customer’s front lawn.

“Hey there to my Trump supporters, this is your local friendly DoorDasher, and I just wanna let you know that if I see a MAGA sign out front of your house, I’m going to take the utmost care to make sure that when I deliver your order, I throw it out the f***ing window, you piece of s**t. F*** you!” esoteric_eriik said in the 15-second video.

In a second video, posted Saturday, the left-wing TikTok user revealed he’d been dropped by DoorDash.

“So I guess I went viral on alt-right Twitter and these motherf***ers actually got me deactivated from DoorDash, but if you guys DoorDash and you’re not MAGA, maybe You should stop because they support, they support MAGA heavily, like, very heavily,” esoteric_eriik said in the 59-second video.

DoorDash did not respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

The former DoorDash driver is not the only person to lose work due to comments on social media.

Cathy DiFilippo Kiley, a payroll administrator at the Huron-Superior Catholic District School Board in Ontario, Canada, was fired after she expressed her hope for Trump to be assassinated.

Jeremy P. Williams, who served as the Principal of Rainier Junior-Senior High School in Oregon, was placed on leave after he made comments about the assassination of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk shortly before he was arrested on child pornography charges.

Others who lost jobs after making comments that either celebrated, mocked, or justified Kirk’s assassination on various online social media platforms included MSNBC political analyst Matthew Dowd and Washington Post columnist Karen Attiah.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.