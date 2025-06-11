Lefties Get Paranoid After Kash Patel Makes FBI's LA Mission Clear, Then Bongino Chimes In and Chills Them to Their Core

FBI Director Kash Patel and Deputy FBI Director Dan Bongino have a message for leftist rioters ravaging Los Angeles: If you continue to assault law enforcement agents, we will hunt you to the ends of the Earth.

That’s the somber warning the duo issued after feral left-wing mobs attacked Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers, set fire to police cars, and looted stores to “protest” ICE raids on hubs infested by illegal aliens.

“Just so we are clear, this FBI needs no one’s permission to enforce the constitution. My responsibility is to the American people, not political punch lines,” Patel wrote Monday on X.

“LA is under siege by marauding criminals, and we will restore law and order. I’m not asking you, I’m telling you.”

Patel was reacting to manufactured outrage being stoked by Democrats and their establishment media lapdogs, who downplay the violent riots terrorizing Los Angeles residents.

The previous day, Deputy FBI Director Dan Bongino warned leftist thugs of the dire consequences they will face for assaulting ICE agents or Los Angeles police officers.

Bongino — a former Secret Service agent who previously worked at the New York City Police Department — warned that “if you choose violence” against law enforcement, “We will not forget. Even after you try to.”

As a reminder, Los Angeles has been under siege since last Thursday, after leftists attacked ICE agents who were conducting raids pursuant to President Donald Trump’s orders to liberate U.S. cities that have been invaded by throngs of illegal aliens.

Rioters blocked traffic on streets, set cars on fire, and ransacked local businesses while waving Mexican flags and burning American flags.

There have also been countless instances of rioters throwing glass bottles and concrete at ICE officers.

In short, the public is in grave danger because lawless thugs are terrorizing the streets.

While the Trump administration has made clear that its priority is restoring public safety, Democrats and their legacy media puppets are siding with the violent rioters.

Despite what Democrats and the corporate media disingenuously claim, violent riots are not protected under the U.S. Constitution.

Nowhere in the Constitution does it state that you can set cars on fire, throw rocks and Molotov cocktails at law enforcement, and loot family businesses with impunity.

This nation does not exist to serve as a mass dumping ground for unvetted armies of illegal aliens who have no respect for U.S. sovereignty, its laws, or its people.

Anyone who believes otherwise is a traitor and a simp who doesn’t deserve to be here.

