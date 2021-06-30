Path 27
Commentary
Apple Daily editor-in-chief Ryan Law, center, is escorted by police to a waiting vehicle from the offices of the local Apple Daily newspaper in Hong Kong on June 17, 2021, after Hong Kong police arrested the chief editor and four executives of the pro-democracy newspaper, raiding its newsroom for a second time in the latest blow to the outspoken tabloid.
Commentary
(Anthony Wallace - AFP / Getty Images)

Leftist Columnist Compares GOP Blocking Election Takeover to China Shutting Down Pro-Democracy Paper

Cameron Arcand June 30, 2021 at 3:55pm
The left loves to say that American democracy is under attack as long as the Republican Party has any semblance of power.

So when people across the world are fighting for freedom in their own region, it is no surprise when leftists make inapporiate and downright ridiculous comparisons.

Trudy Rubin’s Thursday Op-Ed in the Philadelphia Inquirer perfectly exemplifies the left’s love for hyperbole, this time throwing Hong Kong under the bus.

“As Senate Republicans were blocking a bill to expand voting rights for Americans, the Chinese government was destroying Apple Daily, the pro-democracy tabloid that campaigned for greater voting rights in Hong Kong,” Rubin wrote.

“The comparison is worth making, because of the way China has systematically shredded Hong Kong’s democratic freedoms over the last year. Under cover of a new national security law, and COVID-19, Beijing has diminished voting rights, while arresting pro-democracy activists and muzzling the media,” she continued.

Apple Daily was shut down by the Chinese government last week, cutting off one of the few vessels of information that is not Chinese propaganda to Hong Kong citizens.

Journalists for the Apple Daily are now being targeted by state police, as evidenced by the arrest of an editorial writer at the Hong Kong International Airport on Sunday.

That reporter now faces time up to life in prison for “conspiring to collude with foreign countries or foreign sources to endanger national security,” according to a police statement obtained by NBC News.

The Chinese Communist Party has these journalists who sought to expose the totalitarian nature of the regime fearing for their lives.

Clearly, the situation is not even close to congressional Republican lawmakers blocking House Resolution 1.

The “For The People Act” was Democratic-backed legislation that passed that House in March, but was stopped from advancing to a vote in the Senate on June 22 using the filibuster.

This prompted many Democrats, with the notable exception of Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema and West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin, to support scrapping the filibuster.

Manchin, who is often subjected to toeing the party line despite his more moderate stances, acknowledged that election reforms should be bipartisan in order to truly honor the democratic process.

“Of course, some in my party have argued that now is the time to discard such bipartisan voting reforms and embrace election reforms and policies solely supported by one party. Respectfully, I do not agree,” the senator wrote in an Op-Ed for the Charleston Gazette-Mail.

“I believe that partisan voting legislation will destroy the already weakening binds of our democracy, and for that reason, I will vote against the For the People Act. Furthermore, I will not vote to weaken or eliminate the filibuster.”

Even though Rubin might be frustrated with the fact that the “For The People Act” died in the Senate, comparing it to a hostile communist regime attacking a publication that supports voting rights is flawed at best.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism.

Cameron Arcand
Contributor, Commentary
Cameron Arcand is a political commentator based in Orange County, California. His "Young Not Stupid" column launched at The Western Journal in January 2021, making Cameron one of the youngest columnists for a national news outlet in the United States. He has appeared on One America's Foundation member since 2019.
Cameron Arcand is a political commentator based in Orange County, California. In 2017 as a school project, he founded YoungNotStupid.com, which has grown exponentially since its founding. He has interviewed several notable conservative figures, including Dave Rubin, Peggy Grande and Madison Cawthorn.

In September 2020, Cameron joined The Western Journal as a Commentary Writer, where he has written articles on topics ranging from the COVID-19 pandemic, the "Recall Gavin Newsom" effort and the 2020 election aftermath. The "Young Not Stupid" column launched at The Western Journal in January 2021, making Cameron one of the youngest columnists for a national news outlet in the United States. He has appeared on One America News, and has been a Young America's Foundation member since 2019.
Leftist Columnist Compares GOP Blocking Election Takeover to China Shutting Down Pro-Democracy Paper
