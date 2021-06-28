Path 27
Commentary
Soldiers of the People's Liberation Army honor guard perform a flag-raising ceremony to mark the 71st anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China in Xining on Oct. 1.
Commentary
Soldiers of the People's Liberation Army honor guard perform a flag-raising ceremony to mark the 71st anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China in Xining on Oct. 1. (Ma Mingyan / China News Service / Getty Images)

New Study Finds China Has Been Fooling the World, Exaggerating Its True Power

Elizabeth Stauffer June 28, 2021 at 11:14am
Path 27

A string of costly ransomware attacks on high-profile targets — including the SolarWinds, Microsoft Exchange Server and Colonial Pipeline hacks — has left some Americans wondering if perhaps our foreign adversaries have surpassed us in terms of cybercapacity.

The International Institute for Strategic Studies just completed a two-year assessment of the cybercapabilities of 15 nations, which it published on Monday.

The bottom line is that, according to IISS, China has been exaggerating its true power and is at least a decade behind the United States.

IISS concluded that China’s cybercapabilities are on par with those of France and Russia — which, if true, would come as a tremendous relief.

Trending:
Lawmakers Revolt as Biden Administration Kills Crucial Ethics Board, Turns Scientific Research Into Taxpayer-Funded Carnival of Death

IISS placed the 15 countries into three tiers.

The U.S. was the only nation to rank in the top tier. This means that in every category measured by the researchers, the U.S. had “world-leading strength.”

Do you believe China will catch up to the U.S. in cybercapabilities?

The second tier included Australia, Canada, China, France, Israel, Russia and the United Kingdom. These countries were determined by IISS to have “world-leading strengths in some of the categories.”

The third tier consisted of India, Indonesia, Iran, Japan, Malaysia, North Korea and Vietnam. These countries have “strengths or potential strengths in some of the categories but significant weaknesses in others,” according to the study.

IISS assessed each nation’s strength in the following areas:

  • Strategy and doctrine.
  • Governance, command and control.
  • Core cyberintelligence capability.
  • Cyberempowerment and dependence.
  • Cybersecurity and resilience.
  • Global leadership in cyberspace affairs.
  • Offensive cybercapability.

Within the second tier, IISS concluded that “if a combination of world-class cyber security, world-class cyber intelligence, sophisticated offensive cyber capability and powerful cyber alliances were deemed key, Israel and the UK would probably be top.”

However, it said, “if the decisive factors were the amount of resources — both human and financial — devoted to cyber, unrestrained operational boldness and day-to-day experience of running cyber-enabled information operations, China and Russia would probably be the leading second-tier states.”

Related:
Bombshell Wikileaks Email: Hillary Knew Wuhan Was a Bioweapon Threat in 2009

Although both countries vehemently deny their involvement in these operations, U.S. cyberexperts are confident about their complicity.

The report said that since the early 2000s, China has conducted “industrial-scale espionage operations designed to acquire both commercial intellectual property and personal data” and has “actively used disruptive cyber operations, while being careful to pitch them below the threshold that might trigger an escalatory response.”

It pointed out that China was a bit late to the cyberparty. It has been focused on closing the gap ever since, and by 2030, it likely will do so. China has benefitted from a growing economy and “technology transfer from abroad,” the report said.

IISS Report by The Western Journal

CIA subcontractor Edward Snowden’s leaks of highly classified information from the National Security Agency in 2013 served as a major catalyst for the Chinese.

“The leaders of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) were shocked by the revelations … The leaks made clear the continuing gulf between the US and China on cyber capability, and particularly the weakness of China’s cyber defenses (in terms of protecting networks rather than controlling content),” the IISS report said.

Compared with the United States and its allies, China has weak cyberdefenses, according to the report.

Nikkei Asia spoke to Robert Hannigan, a former director of the U.K. intelligence agency GCHQ, who said this was less of a problem for China or Russia than it would be for the United States.

“While it is true that cybersecurity is less well developed in Russia and China, they need it less urgently than open western economies,” he said. “The threat is not symmetrical: western economies are under siege from cybercriminal groups based in and tolerated or licensed by Russia — the same is not true in reverse.”

Russia and China know that the U.S. and U.K. would not “target civilian critical infrastructure,” whereas the Russians wouldn’t think twice, Hannigan told the outlet.

“That, in turn, demands higher levels of cybersecurity in the west,” he said.

The IISS report highlights the “manufacture of the core internet technologies it [China] relies on” as another area where China continues to lag.

When then-President Donald Trump led an effort last year to prevent global chip manufacturers from supplying critical parts to Chinese tech giant Huawei, the Chinese paid attention.

The report concluded that China, and “only China, is currently on a trajectory to join the US in the first tier.” And that China will close the gap in the next 10 years.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



loading

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Path 27
Elizabeth Stauffer
Contributor, Commentary
Elizabeth is a contract writer at The Western Journal. Her articles have appeared on many conservative websites including RedState, Newsmax, The Federalist, Bongino.com, HotAir, Australian National Review, Independent Journal Review, Instapundit, MSN and RealClearPolitics. Please follow Elizabeth on Twitter.
Elizabeth is a contract writer at The Western Journal. Her articles have appeared on many conservative websites including RedState, Newsmax, The Federalist, Bongino.com, Australian National Review, HotAir, Independent Journal Review, Instapundit, MSN and RealClearPolitics.
Please follow Elizabeth on Twitter.




loading
New Study Finds China Has Been Fooling the World, Exaggerating Its True Power
Disgraceful: US Olympian Turns Back on Flag, Says She Was 'Pissed' That the Anthem Was Played
Horrified Woman Reveals What She Saw in the Moments Before Florida Condo Tragedy: 'It Was Infernal'
Tough-as-Nails Female Mountain Biker Was Undefeated, But Then a Biological Male Rolled Up to the Starting Line
Bombshell Wikileaks Email: Hillary Knew Wuhan Was a Bioweapon Threat in 2009
See more...

Conversation