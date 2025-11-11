Leftist Radio Host Literally Kisses Jasmine Crockett's Feet in Bizarre Scene

There are moments in politics that make you stop, blink twice, and wonder if satire has finally lost the ability to keep up. This is one of those moments.

When a progressive radio host literally kissed Texas Democratic Rep. Jasmine Crockett’s feet — yes, actually bent down and pressed lips to her shoes — it felt less like politics and more like performance art gone wrong.

Stephanie Miller, the radio host who posted the image, immediately drew a merciless social media ratio: thousands of comments lampooning the act to only a few hundred likes. Sometimes, the internet still has standards.

Why, yes I DID kiss the sneakers of @JasmineForUS and I DO worship the ground she walks on! And she was LOVELY about it! 🤣 pic.twitter.com/cUl4K96dam — Stephanie Miller (@StephMillerShow) November 9, 2025

“Why, yes I DID kiss the sneakers of [Crockett] and I DO worship the ground she walks on! And she was LOVELY about it!” Miller posted.

It would be funny if it weren’t so sad.

Radio host Stephanie Miller said Jasmine Crockett “was lovely” about having her shoes kissed. Kissing anyone’s feet in any context is strange enough. Doing it for a politician — especially one known more for viral soundbites than legislative accomplishments — is downright cultish.

And that’s really the heart of the problem. Modern progressive politics has stopped being about ideas and turned into a fandom. Crockett isn’t a lawmaker to her base; she’s a brand.

There’s a kind of moral theater that the activist left can’t seem to resist. You don’t just agree with your leaders — you worship them. You don’t just debate policy — you perform loyalty.

Crockett has mastered that performance, framing every exchange as a showdown between good and evil, oppressor and oppressed. The applause lines write themselves, even when the policies don’t.

She’s part of a small but noisy progressive faction that treats confrontation as strategy and outrage as oxygen. It plays well on social media; it rarely accomplishes anything in committee.

New York’s Zohran Mamdani fits the same mold: sweeping demands, moral absolutes, and a wholesale impatience with the compromise that actually makes government work.

(As an aside, if Mamdani and Crockett truly are the future of the Democratic Party — and there’s little reason to think they’re not — good luck on a national stage.)

Both represent a brand of politics that prizes spectacle over substance — theatrical gestures that delight the base but leave real problems unresolved.

The Miller clip underscores the risks of politics-as-performance: when followers prioritize fealty, accountability vanishes, and policy details get shuffled offstage.

If Miller wants to “worship” Crockett, she can go right on ahead. But notice how she didn’t actually tout something — anything — impressive that Crockett has done.

Meanwhile, voters who want tangible results — lower prices, safer streets, functioning schools — are not impressed by ritual displays of devotion. They want competence, not cults.

Nor is this only cosmetic. Governing requires trade-offs and negotiation; leaders who treat every fight as existential are poorly positioned to deliver real-world solutions.

Even allies who privately cringe at these spectacles are often silent publicly, fearing online reprisals from a militant wing that polices deviation mercilessly. That dynamic protects the performance.

So the cycle repeats: spectacle, applause, fundraising — while immediate issues linger unresolved and no amount of theatrics will plug those gaps.

If the left wants a case study in self-sabotage, this clip is it. You don’t need an opposing spin doctor when your own side keeps producing material this absurd.

For conservatives watching, the moment is as instructive as it is entertaining: sometimes the opposition does the mockery for you.

