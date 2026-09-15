Jasmine Crockett Somehow Sinks Lower, 'Honors' Infamous Violent Criminal and Domestic Abuser By Putting Him in Congressional Record

As of next January, no matter what happens in the midterms, Democrat Rep. Jasmine Crockett won’t have a seat.

She lost the Texas Senate primary to state Rep. James Talarico, a contest she contends was “a racist race.” She’s not running for the House under the new Texas state map. And, given the fact that she was the laughingstock of the Democratic Party while she was in the House, it’s not like anyone wants her back sometime soon.

However, if you think that the 45-year-old Crockett is somehow going to sit in the background during her final few lame-duck months and reposition herself to open up a second act in her political life, think again.

In addition to crashing out of the primary and making things harder for Talarico, which won’t endear her to her fellow Democrats, she’s doing something that won’t endear her to anybody except super-fans of a musician that don’t care a lick what they’ve been accused and/or convicted of doing.

Namely, she’s putting Chris Brown’s name in the congressional record and appearing with the controversial R&B star on stage.

Yes, somehow, she’s managed to displace this as her career low:

Rep. Jasmine Crockett: “So I had to go around the country and educate people about what immigrants do for this country… The fact is ain’t none of y’all trying to go and farm right now… We done picking cotton.” pic.twitter.com/cS7BwCvTnu — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) April 8, 2025

That clip will never get old. Unfortunately, these might if she ever decides she wants to seek office again:

Chris Brown’s two-decade R&B legacy receives a historic honor as Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett presents him with an official entry in the U.S. Congressional Record. The recognition honors his career, musical impact and contributions to the genre.pic.twitter.com/EqwlvdJx74 — Pop Core (@TheePopCore) September 13, 2026

From the New York Post:

Texas Rep. Jasmine Crockett gushed over controversy magnet Chris Brown in a cringe-inducing fan girl moment as she gave him a congressional recognition at a local concert on Saturday. Crockett, a Democrat who was beat in a party primary for US Senate earlier this year, gave a congressional proclamation to Brown and tour mate Usher as the pair performed at AT&T Stadium outside Dallas. “We are here because of Chris Brown!” Crockett is seen shouting in a video of the announcement, as a grinning Brown stood on stage to rapturous applause from the crowd.

She and state Rep. Venton Jones were there to present Brown and Usher with the honor, which was to be entered into the official U.S. Congressional Record on Monday.

“For nearly two decades, Chris Brown has… captivated audiences around the world with his distinctive voice, songwriting, exceptional dancing, and dynamic performances,” the proclamation read.

“His ability to seamlessly combine music and dance has made him one of the defining performers of his generation. Through initiatives including the Symphonic Love Foundation, he has also supported opportunities for young people in the arts and encouraged creativity and self-expression.”

She also compared him to “the legendary Michael Jackson,” which is a comparison that’s more apt than it should be: Both men are known for abuse allegations, after all, albeit of a different sort.

Brown is probably best remembered, non-musically, for abusing his former partner Rihanna during their volatile relationship. However, he’s also been alleged to abuse non-famous people as well, and also famous male people, like rapper Drake and former San Antonio Spurs star Tony Parker. So really, an equal-opportunity offender!

In 2016, he arguably reached his nadir, with the media reporting he was having a standoff with a SWAT team while he posted Instagram videos from inside his Los Angeles mansion, where he’d barricaded himself. The supposed standoff, Engadget noted, came after the police responded to a report he’d pulled a gun on a woman at the home. This, surprisingly, was one of the incidents where he apparently ended up being the not guilty party, although it’s never a good look to be ranting on Instagram with the SWAT team hanging around, and it’s pretty much what everyone remembered about it.

And it’s not like there’s any shortage of incidents where he’s looked like the villain, either. Here’s a brief list compiled by a user on X:

@JasmineForUS you did WHAT?!? You are usually in the know girl!! EEEEYUUUCK! pic.twitter.com/R4iAg4CMPT — G Tyrant Daughter (@jusamillenial) September 13, 2026

And look, I’m not saying that Wikipedia is super-duper reliable, but if you’re a famous man named Chris Brown and you have a page about you titled “Legal issues of Chris Brown” that’s roughly half as long as the page titled simply “Chris Brown,” you’ve got what we’ll charitably call life problems.

It’s not that he’s quit this sort of thing, either; his most recent guilty plea — to affray, which is seriously the name of a crime in the United Kingdom, as a deal which saw more serious charges with less distinctly British-y names like assault and attempting to cause grievous bodily harm — came in July, three years after he was charged following an unprovoked attack he perpetrated at a London nightclub with a bottle, the BBC reported.

So, I mean, it’s not as bad as being a man named Michael Jackson charged with a different kind of assault on a number of children operating what he dubbed the Neverland Ranch, say. But if Brown were to move to the English countryside and take up residence in what he calls the Clockwork Orange Affray Estate for Frequently Convicted Droogs, nobody would be unusually shocked.

And yet, here’s Rep. Jasmine Crockett — who wanted to represent Texas in the Senate, mind you — spending her last few months as a U.S. representative from the state not only fangirling over Brown but entering him into the Congressional Record. Just when you think she can’t reach a new low, she does, and in the weirdest possible way.

You’re tempted to ask, at times like this, what the heck was she thinking? And the answer, same as always: She wasn’t thinking. The only real question is how low she can go before the clock strikes 2027.

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