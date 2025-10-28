Revealed: Dems' Most Obnoxious Star Tried to Become Marijuana Queenpin, Tycoon - Crockett Financials Bringing Disastrous Attention

It feels like longer — such is the frequency with which Democratic Rep. Jasmine Crockett of Texas does obnoxious and/or self-aggrandizing things — but it was just a week ago that she said she was “strongly” considering running for Senate in the 2026 midterms if she gets redistricted out of her Houston-area seat.

“I am looking,” she told a satellite radio host, according to Politico. “Because if you want to take my seat of 766,000 away, I feel like there has to be some karma in that to where I take your seat that is for 30 million away.”

It’s more likely that she sees the possibility of turning Texas blue in the Senate if controversial GOP Attorney General Ken Paxton wins a contentious primary against sitting Republican Sen. John Cornyn. Although, as it turns out, she also might be trying to turn it green.

The Washington Free Beacon reported Monday that not only did Crockett own stocks in 25 different companies that she didn’t disclose to the public during her first congressional run in 2023, but that she also was an investor in a marijuana concern — a potential conflict of interest given her positions on decriminalizing the drug at both the state and federal level.

From the report:

The far-left firebrand’s impressive financial portfolio—according to records obtained by the Washington Free Beacon through a public records request—clashes with her image as an eco-warrior and beacon of progressivism. Further, Crockett, a self-described civil rights attorney, was an active stakeholder in the cannabis business—seeking unsuccessfully to open marijuana dispensaries in Ohio—even as she represented, as a defense lawyer, a man accused of murdering someone in a marijuana deal gone bad. Both in the Texas statehouse and in Congress, Crockett has pushed bills to decriminalize marijuana. …

The House sophomore’s stock holdings include stakes in several corporations that stood to benefit from actions she’s taken as a lawmaker and legislation she’s introduced in Congress, and others that stand in opposition to the image she’s cultivated as a champion of green energy.

Crockett reported owning a sizable stock portfolio in her last financial disclosure as a Texas state lawmaker covering the 2021 calendar year, with stakes in major pharmaceutical, fossil fuel, technology, automobile, and marijuana firms. But the potty-mouthed progressive, who said Wednesday she is strongly considering running for Senate in Texas, did not disclose owning any of those same stocks in her first congressional financial disclosure, which also covered her financial holdings during the 2021 calendar year.

Crockett, whose greatest hits include calling …

GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene a woman with a “bleached-blonde, bad built butch body” during a congressional hearing (and then moving to trademark the phrase)

Telling a predominately black church congregation that “we done picking cotton,” so we need illegal immigrants to do it

Getting angry at President Donald Trump for striking Iran before he had time to “holla” at her about the operation

Responding with “f*** off” when asked if she had any message for then-Department of Government Efficiency head Elon Musk,

Telling the Trump administration that Signalgate wouldn’t have happened if they had “a good black woman in the room, who can check you and tell you that, first of all, you shouldn’t be doing this s*** on Signal or anything else!”

… has long been accused of being a hypocrite for her constant impression of a low-class vulgarian, especially given the fact she has a law degree and is on camera talking in a way that requires more asterisks than Lance Armstrong’s career cycling record.

Even ESPN pundit Stephen A. Smith has gone off on her over this: “This educated, brilliant black woman, representing over 750,000 people, is engaging in verbiage and rhetoric for the streets,” Smith said during a show earlier this month. “And that’s fine when you on the streets. How many of y’all bring the streets to the table when you at the negotiating table trying to get a deal done?”

“Brilliant” may be taking it a bit far, but the point remains. I mention this merely because, while we all kind of knew Crockett was fond of code-switching her language to get the wrong kind of viral attention from her opponents, I don’t think anyone accused her of ethical code-switching to burnish progressive bona fides that weren’t there. She may be faking the “street” part of her far-left firebrand persona, but the far-left part nobody doubted.

To a certain extent, I guess an attempt being the marijuana queenpin of the Ohio dispensary scene while trying to decriminalize the Phish-fan oregano in her home state and the nation is progressive, even if not disclosing that fact while she was running for Congress kind of obviates whatever (pot-)brownie points she might earn from it.

However, look at the other companies among the 25 stocks she didn’t disclose: Amazon, American Airlines, AstraZeneca, AT&T, DuPont, ExxonMobil, Ford, General Motors, Johnson & Johnson, and Uber.

And, as the Free Beacon pointed out, if you’re running for Congress you need submit rather detailed financial disclosure forms. If you win, there are even more disclosures. The disclosures in question didn’t happen until the people of her district made their decision.

Furthermore, her last financial disclosure while she was a Texas state lawmaker was, again, rather significant. This isn’t even getting into the weeds of several outstanding debts she had on her Texas disclosures which may stem from her house rental, which the most current disclosure forms don’t address.

“Personal financial disclosure rules are in place to make sure Members of Congress do not engage in conflicts of interest while working for the American people,” said Caitlin Sutherland, director of Americans for Public Trust, an ethics watchdog, per the Washington Free Beacon.

“The concerns surrounding the extreme discrepancies between Representative Crockett’s state and federal financial disclosures are certainly legitimate. If she is found to have improperly reported her assets and liabilities, further inquiry and possible penalties would be warranted.”

And make no mistake, there are definitely conflicts of interest here. You won’t be surprised where.

From the Free Beacon, again:

During her time as a Texas state lawmaker, Crockett introduced several pieces of legislation that could have provided a boon to her cannabis holdings, including bills that would have decriminalized drug paraphernalia associated with marijuana use and expanded access to medical marijuana in the state. None of those bills became law in Texas, but Crockett continued her marijuana advocacy after she took her seat in Congress, co-sponsoring legislation in August to decriminalize marijuana at the national level.

That kind of thing is understandable. But to code-switch one’s ethics to turn into a stockholder of big oil, big pharma, and big data? That, ladies and gentlemen, takes talent. Put her in the Hall of Fame when it comes to congressional hypocrites. Just please don’t put her in the Senate, Texas.

But what should we expect from the Democrats? They try to make stars out of would-be drug peddlers, Nazi-tattoo-bearing reprobates, terror apologists, and other sundry undesirables. The party is self-destructing before our very eyes. But that doesn’t mean we can let up. Most animals are most dangerous in their death throes.

