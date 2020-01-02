Leftist Veteran Group Taunts Trump, Calls Baghdad Embassy Attack His Benghazi

There are some on the left who have become so deranged from their unceasing hatred for President Donald Trump that they would seemingly welcome violent destruction and the deaths of American citizens if such things could be used to further vilify the “Bad Orange Man.”

Case in point is the broad reaction among the ideological left to the news Tuesday that Iranian-backed Hezbollah-aligned Iraqi militia groups had besieged the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad in response to targeted airstrikes against the militia groups’ leaders — strikes that came in response to militia attacks on a U.S. base in northern Iraq that had killed an American contractor and left some U.S. soldiers wounded.

A number of individuals in media and politics, as well as a left-leaning veterans group known as VoteVets, seemed almost gleeful over the attack launched against the embassy in Iraq as they appeared to believe it gave them the chance to malign Trump for his own “Benghazi,” Fox News reported.

Of course, the Benghazi reference pertains to the 2012 terrorist attack on a U.S. diplomatic compound in Libya during which Ambassador Christopher Stevens, State Department analyst Sean Smith and security contractors Tyrone Woods and Glen Doherty were killed in a fiery assault on the compound that turned into a protracted gun battle.

“Benghazi” became a sharp and effective one-word critique of then-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and then-President Barack Obama due to their utter failure to dispatch necessary reinforcements in the midst of the attack or respond militarily in the aftermath, on top of revelations that prior warnings ahead of the attack and pleas for help had gone ignored.

It appears that some on the left have not forgotten how effectively Benghazi was used against Clinton and Obama as they jumped at the chance to use what they believed was a similar situation to disparage Trump.

In a since-deleted tweet — taken down due to a justifiably outraged response — the VoteVets group had written, “Hey @POTUS remember [your] Benghazi rants during 2016? You’re about to have your own one unfortunately in Iraq.”

First of all, the fact that anybody would seemingly wish for a repeat of the Benghazi tragedy in order to score political points against an ideological rival is sick and shameful.

While the members of VoteVets should have our undying respect and appreciation for their service to this country, that doesn’t mean we have to agree with their left-wing politics or approve of their hateful admonishments of the president.

Second, the attack on the embassy in Baghdad was a far cry from the assault in Benghazi, in part because nobody died, but largely because — unlike the prior administration — Trump and his team wasted no time in immediately responding to the developing situation and taking decisive action that prevented things from escalating.

That response included the immediate dispatching of an additional 100 U.S. Marines to bolster security at the besieged embassy along with an Apache attack helicopter to circle the compound and provide close air support and overwatch against the massed “protesters” outside the walls.

On top of that, the Pentagon swiftly announced the rapid deployment of a quick response team comprised of 82nd Airborne Division paratroopers and the possibility of the further deployment of up to 4,000 additional troops to the region.

Furthermore, the attack wasn’t blamed on some obscure YouTube video, and administration officials weren’t directed to provide massaged talking points to the media that covered up the pertinent facts of what had occurred.

Nor does it appear that a years-long investigation will be necessary to determine what went wrong and who is at fault, as was the case with Benghazi.

The great disparity in responses between the Benghazi and Baghdad attacks — not to mention just how bad of a look it was for a veterans group to seemingly cheer on a violent attack that threatened U.S. personnel — was pointed out by numerous commenters on VoteVets’ tweet.

It is nearly inconceivable and a sad commentary on the current state of our society that some on the left would seemingly hope for a lethal attack on a U.S. facility in a foreign land so that the deadly tragedy could be used to smear the reputation of the sitting president.

