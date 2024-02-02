Leftists Melt Down as Joe Rogan Signs Megadeal That Will Greatly Expand His Reach

The far left is melting down over podcast king Joe Rogan once again because it just can’t seem to succeed in canceling his career.

On Tuesday, podcasting streamer Spotify announced it had signed Rogan to a “multiyear” contract to carry “The Joe Rogan Experience.”

. @joerogan – the Wrapped top podcaster four years in a row – has just announced a new multiyear partnership with Spotify. The Joe Rogan Experience debuted in 2009, has been a Spotify exclusive since 2020, and we’re just getting started. pic.twitter.com/mahgHAQy28 — Spotify (@Spotify) February 2, 2024

According to The Wall Street Journal, which cited “people familiar with the matter,” the deal is worth up to $250 million.

Since Rogan started his podcast in 2009, the comedian and UFC color commentator has had as guests some of the biggest names in sports, entertainment and commentary in the world today.

But he has been a thorn in the side of the cancel culture left because he has frequently spoken against their pet ideals.

Rogan was a harsh critic of the way the left governed during the COVID-19 pandemic, has spoken out against censorship and has often had center-right personalities and commentators on his show despite the left’s demands that he kowtow to its agenda.

He is not a conservative, granted, but he has been the focus of attack from leftists for years.

Now, Spotify is preparing to make Rogan’s show available to millions more people just in time for the 2024 election cycle, and the left is furious.

Until this new deal, Rogan’s show was available in total only on Spotify. Non-Spotify customers had to make do with short clips. But now, Spotify is set to act as a distributor for the show and will push it out to a number of other platforms, including YouTube and other podcasting outlets, according to the Journal.

This is an about-face for Spotify. The streaming service had wanted to keep its talent exclusive to its site but is now expanding its horizons to reach a larger audience and appeal to more and bigger advertisers.

Spotify gambled big on podcasting and sunk a lot of money into its service, meaning it was not entirely profitable for several years, according to the Journal. But it is now the top podcast distributor, even bigger than Apple, so its early investment seems to have been a good gamble.

But all this is like a bone stuck in the left’s craw. Leftists flooded social media with their anger over Rogan’s new deal.

WARNING: The following post contains vulgar language that some viewers may find offensive.

Congratulations to all Spotify subscribers for paying Joe Rogan’s salary. If you didn’t already have a guilty conscience about artists being ripped off by the bogus streamer, maybe this will get you to change your music listening ways. Probably not though. #FuckSpotify — NeedySatiric (@uncleDiss) February 2, 2024

Sad day for morality and reason. — Smart money is quietly plottin’ (@Purposeflious) February 2, 2024

Ugh. — Joline Gutierrez Krueger 🤦🏾‍♀️🖋🗒👩🏽‍💻📰🇺🇦 (@jolinegkg) February 2, 2024

It’s because he has become irrelevant and is haemorrhaging viewers, not getting the guests and is better monetised under contract by Spotify using the reach of other platforms. Tells me there isn’t much of an appetite for ‘low info Jo’ anymore. Fridman, Tucker and Piers Morgan… — Decentralise Party (@DecentraliseP) February 2, 2024

And that’s why I will NEVER be a customer of @Spotify ever again.🖕 — Lady Lavender NYC (@PrincessofNYC23) February 2, 2024

Spreader of hate — LY4L🦋 (@Brickh123) February 2, 2024

All those salty liberal bitter tears sure are delicious.

Leftists have been thoroughly unsuccessful in canceling Joe Rogan, and it infuriates them that he continues to enjoy the fruits of his labor.

