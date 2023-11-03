Special Forces Veteran Warns Joe Rogan About What Comes Next in the Border Crisis - Attack on Israel Wouldn't Hold a Candle to This
According to one Special Forces veteran of America’s decades-long war on terror, the U.S. faces a difficult road ahead.
Wednesday on “The Joe Rogan Experience,” decorated U.S. Army master sergeant and Green Beret Tim Kennedy said that the crisis on the southern border has left Americans vulnerable to attacks that would dwarf the Oct. 7 Hamas massacre in Israel.
“We’re gonna have a real bad year,” Kennedy told Rogan.
In addition to military experience, Kennedy has enjoyed a career as a UFC fighter. Rogan has long worked as a UFC color commentator.
On Wednesday, however, their shared passion for mixed martial arts took a backseat to their concern over the border crisis.
“It’s so wild to watch those videos of just enormous, miles-long lines of people,” Rogan said.
“Military-age men,” Kennedy noted.
WARNING: The following video contains language that some viewers may find offensive.
Having served in Afghanistan and elsewhere with the 7th and 19th Special Forces groups, and having received a Bronze Star Medal for his troubles, Kennedy recognizes a humanitarian crisis unfolding in a war zone.
As a member of the Texas National Guard’s Special Operations Detachment, he has seen that situation unfolding at the border.
“What is the humane thing to do? And is that in alignment with what is the just thing to do?” Kennedy said of the dilemma facing the brave and honorable individuals trying to provide border security.
“And then once people are here, and they cross over, there’s not a real screening process in terms of who’s a criminal, what your history is in your country of origin,” Rogan observed.
That comment elicited an audible exhale from Kennedy.
“Google how many known people on the terror watch list have made it across,” the veteran said. “It’ll scare the crap out of you.”
Kennedy then explained that the FBI and Department of Homeland Security have “gigantic” terror and criminal watch lists. He added that the number of people on those lists who have been captured at the border must necessarily pale in comparison to the number who have successfully crossed.
This raises obvious concerns. After all, Hamas slaughtered 1,400 Israelis in one day.
“That was a thousand insurgents total. And then you look at the number of people that have been coming over the border for the past three years that we know are radicalized — that we know are on watch lists — it … [should] scare you to death,” Kennedy said.
“When did it start? When did it ramp up like this?” Rogan had asked earlier in the conversation.
“Three years ago,” Kennedy replied.
“Three years ago,” Rogan said in a tone that signaled he understood Kennedy’s meaning.
“Three years ago,” of course, coincides with the beginning of President Joe Biden’s catastrophic administration.
Now, thanks to Biden’s open border policies, Kennedy believes we have opened the door to Oct. 7-style terrorist attacks in the U.S. That would indeed make for “a real bad year.”
As if we needed another reason to cherish the Second Amendment.
