'Level 3 Threat' Causes United Flight to Be Diverted, Make Emergency Landing
A United Airlines flight was diverted Friday after at least one unruly passenger on board became a threat.
The Boeing 767 that left London’s Heathrow Airport was bound for Newark, New Jersey, but made an emergency landing in Bangor, Maine.
According to the New York Post, the plane initially reported a Level 3 threat when it deviated from its planned route.
A Level 3 threat means life-threatening behavior is taking place aboard an aircraft, or there is a weapon present.
MAINE: Flight UA 883 from London to Newark made an emergency landing at Bangor Airport in Maine this morning, and a violent passenger was removed. The flight was full of Yidden, who will iyh land in Newark in time for shabbos. pic.twitter.com/5tDzRySW0u
— KolHaolam (@KolHaolam) March 1, 2024
United later said that the security threat level was Level 2, not Level 3, according to WABC-TV.
Two passengers were involved in the threat, according to WABC. Both passengers were intoxicated after seven hours in the air from London.
According to WABC, the plane, carrying 150 passengers and a crew of 10, landed safely at about 10 a.m.
After the unruly passengers were removed, the plane continued its flight.
United said the passengers involved will be banned from the airline.
Bangor police said its officers were involved as well as Customs and Border Protection and the FBI, according to the BBC. Any further investigating will be done by the FBI.
There was no information released concerning any criminal charges that could be lodged against the passengers.
In a statement, the Federal Aviation Administration said: “United Airlines Flight 883 landed safely at Bangor International Airport in Maine around 10 am local time on Friday, March 1, after the crew reported a passenger disturbance,” according to a BBC report cited by Yahoo.
“The Boeing 767 departed from Heathrow Airport in London and was headed to Newark Liberty International Airport. Please contact law enforcement for more information.”
In air traffic control recordings, an air traffic controller can be heard asking the pilots whether it was a “level two or level three threat.”
In 2023, the FAA reported 2,075 unruly passengers aboard U.S. planes.
Unruly passenger reports peaked in 2021, as air travel emerged from the pandemic amid restrictions, with 5,973 reports.
Truth and Accuracy
We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.