SECTIONS
Politics
Print

Lewandowski: Trump Team Will Fight Back if Mueller Subpoenas POTUS

By Jack Davis
June 3, 2018 at 1:28pm

Print

Former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski said Sunday that although President Donald Trump respects the “rule of law,” there will be an all-out legal war if special counsel Robert Mueller subpoenas the president.

For the past year, Mueller has been investigating allegations that there was improper “collusion” between the Trump campaign and Russia during the 2016 presidential election campaign. To date, none of the allegations have been proven.

Lewandowski, who managed Trump’s campaign from its 2015 start until the summer of 2016, when he was replaced by Paul Manafort, appeared on “Fox News Sunday” to discuss the case.

Also Sunday, Trump issued angry tweets over the Mueller probe, particularly the criminal charges against Manafort related to activities that took place years before Manafort joined the Trump campaign.

TRENDING: Senator Urges Colleagues to Work Through Weekends and Recess To Confirm Trump Nominees

Lewandowski said during his Sunday interview that the Trump White House has been working to come to an acceptable accommodation with Mueller’s team.

” … [T]hey are trying to sit down and figure out if the president is going to sit down for an interview and that interview is going to be based on a narrow scope of questions that the team is trying to negotiate right now,” he said, according to a Fox News transcript of the show.

Is it time to pull the plug on the Mueller investigation?

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

“The president clearly respects the rule of law in this country,” he said.

But if Mueller tries to subpoena the president, it would mean pushback, Lewandowski said.

“They will take it to court, and I believe the court’s going to be on the president’s side on this,” Lewandowski said.

He explained that the current scope of negotiations, led on the White House side by Trump attorney and former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, is to ascertain what questions Mueller will ask in any interview with the president.

” … [T]he Giuliani legal team is trying to negotiate with the Mueller team to decide if it’s the right thing to sit down and have this interview and if so, they want to understand what the scope of the questions are. So, there’s the potential to avoid the subpoena entirely if the teams can work together and determine that the questions that will be asked will be relevant to an investigation to prove once and for all there was no collusion,” Lewandowski said.

“And it sounds like what Giuliani and his team are saying is, ‘You don’t need to (go the) subpoena route, but if you do, we will fight it in court.’ The president has been very clear. He has offered to sit down with the Mueller investigators but he has said, and the Giuliani team has said this, they want to understand what the scope of questions are going to be before they sit down and do that.”

Lewandowski said that, despite reports that the FBI used informants to gather information on the Trump campaign and potential ties to Russia, the agency never took the direct route and asked the man running the campaign.

“I can tell you, I never spoke to anyone from the FBI as the campaign manager for 18 months of that campaign. Never did they notify me of their concerns about potential Russian meddling,” Lewandowski said. “Never did they notify me or anybody else while I was there of a potential spy entering the campaign.”

During the show, host Chris Wallace asked whether some recent Trump comments disparaging Democrats were over the line. Lewandowski, whose campaign style was often summarized as “let Trump be Trump,” demurred.

“Chris, it’s a clear reminder to the American people of what happens if the Democrats take control of the House of Representatives and Nancy Pelosi becomes the next speaker,” he said.

“Not one Democratic member of the House or the Senate voted for the historic tax cuts. This president tried to negotiate to get money for the (border) wall and take care of the people that came to this country through no fault of their own and the Democrats didn’t want to do it because they want to politicize it.

“So, this president has to remind the American people of what is at stake in the 2018 election and that is moving our country in the same direction — which is the lowest unemployment for African-Americans and Hispanics ever recorded — or going back to the ways of more money in taxes and increasing your taxes under what would be Speaker Pelosi.

“It’s a clear dichotomy,” he said. “And I think the president is on the right track.”

Facebook has greatly reduced the distribution of our stories in our readers' newsfeeds and is instead promoting mainstream media sources. When you share to your friends, however, you greatly help distribute our content. Please take a moment and consider sharing this article with your friends and family. Thank you.

Print

By: Jack Davis on June 3, 2018 at 1:28pm

Popular Right Now

Jack Davis

donald trump

White House Shakeup: Trump Replaces Homeland Security Adviser

Chuck Ross

Retired FBI Officials Claim Halper’s ‘Highly Irregular’ Media Contacts Pose Major Problem

Joe Setyon

donald trump

Trump Attacks FBI, Justice Department for Failing To Disclose Manafort Probe

Dick Morris

donald trump, swamp

Dick Morris: Trump Flushes Out Swamp with Civil Service Exec. Orders

Scott Kelnhofer

Samantha Bee Loses First Sponsors After On-Air Attack of Ivanka Trump

Robert Donachie

Nancy Pelosi

Nancy Pelosi Says Historic Unemployment Numbers ‘Mean Little’ for American Families

Jack Davis

hurricane sandy

Remnant from Hurricane Sandy Washes Up on French Shore 6 Years Later

Rebekah Baker

Huckabee Defends Daughter Sarah, Her Ultimate Judge Is God, Not a Comedian

Recently Posted